"Low class, bottom-dwellers": xQc says Twitch streamers criticizing others' content are lacking in their own

Popular Twitch streamer xQc had some choice words for fellow content creators who express criticism towards others for the content they produce on stream.

The topic of controversial content on Twitch has been in the news recently, with many streamers deciding to watch and react to reruns of TV shows and anime on stream. However, the Canadian streamer felt that streamers who don't partake in the trend, shouldn't have a problem with it at all.

"I don't want to hear none of these low class, bottom-dweller, rat mode, ant mound, sucker streamers."

xQc rants about content creators who find fault with other streamer's content

xQc gave his two cents on the topic of Twitch streamers and their content revolving around streams which include reacting to TV shows and anime. The Canadian streamer himself is a part of this community as he has watched countless episodes of shows like MasterChef on his channel.

This brand of content has sparked a conversation between many streamers on both Twitch and YouTube, with content creators like Ludwig looking at it through a negative perspective.

However, it seems like xQc doesn't want to hear any of these complaints as he urged people to give a closer look at their own content and not condemn other streamers for watching whatever they like on stream.

"If you complain about everybody's content all the time and say, 'Oh, this is DMCA, this is illegal, this is weird,' if you comment about everybody's comment all day, it usually doesn't mean that their content sucks, it means your stream is f****** garbage."

Old xQc might not be a fan of the current version of the streamer

While the current xQc may champion streamers to stream and whatever they want on their channel, things weren't the same two years ago.

In a clip that has surfaced online recently, fans can see xQc rant about Trainwreck's decision to watch reruns of Gordon Ramsay's show on stream, and at the time, the former sure wasn't happy about it.

"I would rather wait for rage than wait for f***ing Gordo. IMAGINE WAITING FOR SOMEBODY ELSE TO SHOW UP THAN THE MAIN STREAMER."

However, a lot of things have changed since that mini rant and it seems like xQc doesn't mind streamers watching other people's content now. But it remains to be seen if their crusade will continue any longer, before it all comes crashing down with DMCA complaints.

