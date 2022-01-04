"He's swapped cars": xQc claps back at Ludwig, says he's 'malding' after latter voices opinion on streaming copyright media

Popular streamer, xQc, took a shot at Ludwig over his comments about the growing meta of streamers reacting to shows on the purple platform.

The Canadian streamer pointed out that Ludwig was being a bit petty by commenting on the situation at his former workplace while he has his own share of issues at his new job. Ludwig This further led to xQc stating that the latter was 'malding.'

"Guys, this is my take, I think he's just mald because he's swapped cars and now running out of gas real fast."

'Mald' is a Twitch term, which is a combination of mad and bald, and according to xQc, it seems like Ludwig hates that he can't follow a similar trend on YouTube Gaming since he made a switch to the Google-owned platform.

xQc claps back at Ludwig for pointing out his streaming routine, which involves watching TV shows like MasterChef

During his recent stream, xQc responded to former-Twitch-star Ludwig, who left Twitch for YouTube Gaming in late 2021. Unsurprisingly, the move shocked the entire industry.

The former-professional-Overwatch-player also pointed out that Ludwig's bans on YouTube are proof that the latter can't make any mistakes when it comes to streaming licensed media in his own streams.

"Motherf***er said, 'not in this car' and got banned three times in the span of three days."

Ludwig talks about streamers who stream copyright content on Twitch

In a video titled "React Streamers have gone too far...", Ludwig talked about the meta that's taking place on Twitch, which revolves around Twitch streamers watching copyrighted content such as anime and TV shows.

Earlier on in the video at the 0:42 mark, the American streamer even pointed out how the platform's biggest streamer, xQc, has even made a killing by watching episodes of MasterChef on his channel.

"xQc, atleast once day I feel like boots up a little bit of MasterChef."

At the 2:25 mark, Ludwig claimed that Twitch streamers had taken it too far with their reactions, and he further noted that it had to be curbed a bit.

"I think things have gotten a little out of hand."

Many streamers, including the likes of HasanAbi, Disguised Toast have taken part in this trend by watching reruns which are easily available on platforms like YouTube.

Later at the 8:53 mark, he concluded his point in the video by stating that at the end that Twitch hadn't taken any action yet to prevent streamers from watching these shows.

"Twitch will never proactively take down something that is copywritten unless they are told by the copyright holder."

Also Read Article Continues below

For now, streamers have run scot-free from the hands of Twitch developers as they have yet to issue any complaints to any of these streamers. However, it remains to be seen how long this situation will play out, before a storm of DMCA complaints breaks out on the platform.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan