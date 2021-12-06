Ludwig gets banned on YouTube for the second time after his shift from Twitch

On November 30, Ludwig announced that he will be shifting from Twitch to YouTube Gaming, following in the footsteps of many other prominent streamers like DrLupo and TimTheTatman. However, less than a week after his move, the streamer has already been banned twice from the platform.

The first ban came on December 3. Three days after the ban, he received yet another YouTube ban today, December 6.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky In absolute record breaking fashion, Ludwig has now been banned again on YouTube. Twice in 5 days LOL In absolute record breaking fashion, Ludwig has now been banned again on YouTube. Twice in 5 days LOL https://t.co/IFmLRTOOIr

The streamer received another DMCA strike for watching and reacting to a copyrighted video on his livestream.

Ludwig was watching a Kurzgesagt video about methane production, which led to his DMCA strike. However, the streamer confirmed that he was receiving constant warnings from the platform.

"While I am watching copyrighted s**t, a message pops up saying 'you are watching copyrighted s**t’ and I thought they were gonna take my money from me, but it meant that they’re gonna take my a** down."

Incidentally, the streamer also received his first ban for watching the Baby Shark music video. Therefore, both his bans have been due to him watching copyrighted videos while livestreaming.

This has led to many people joking about Ludwig's video announcing his shift to YouTube, where, when he was asked if he could get into trouble for playing music, he said,

"Not in this car."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Not in this car he said Not in this car he said

simon @maybes0meone bruh ludwig got banned AGAIN 😭😭 it’s been 5 days… bruh ludwig got banned AGAIN 😭😭 it’s been 5 days… https://t.co/5YpyCxjEIX

DethridgeCraft @DethridgeCraft Ludwig banned again for DMCA?



So when they said "not in this car.. not in this car" for getting banned for listening to music did they mean "especially in this car"?



🤣🤣🤣 Ludwig banned again for DMCA?So when they said "not in this car.. not in this car" for getting banned for listening to music did they mean "especially in this car"?🤣🤣🤣

ethan 🎗🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 @himbopiker I COME BACK FROM GETTING FOOD TO LUDWIG BEING BANNED AGAIN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I COME BACK FROM GETTING FOOD TO LUDWIG BEING BANNED AGAIN 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Ludwig even joked about the ban, saying that he would now have to come up with original content instead of simply reacting to other videos in the name of content.

He also took a jab at his fellow streamers, saying that Twitch streamers like Mizkif, HasanAbi, and xQc could never leave Twitch if reaction videos led to being banned.

It is worth noting that these bans do not affect his entire channel. His streams containing copyrighted content have just been taken down and the streamer can resume streaming shortly after. However, if he receives more such bans, the repurcussions could be stronger in the future.

