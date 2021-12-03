HasanAbi, Jake Lucky, and more react as Ludwig is banned from YouTube Gaming days after his move from Twitch

Ludwig Ahgren's recent ban from YouTube Gaming has both viewers and other streamers rolling from the hilarity of the entire situation.

The Parasocial host was banned almost 10 minutes after playing a few seconds of a copyrighted song, but is presumed to be returning to streaming soon. As soon as word of the ban spread, content creators from all around reacted to the moment with the funniest of words.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren you could say the switch has been going well... you could say the switch has been going well... https://t.co/dnkjSUkT0o

Valkyrae, HasanAbi, EsfandTV, Fuslie and more comment on Ludwig's ban

During his latest YouTube Gaming stream, Ludwig Ahgren had been browsing the platform to look for popular "vintage" YouTube videos, i.e., classics that almost everyone who uses the platform would know about.

At one point, the streamer played a few seconds of Baby Shark, which was all that was needed for YouTube's automated system to strike him with the ban-hammer just eight or so minutes after he played the song.

As news of Ludwig's ban spread across online communities, various streamers came out to react to the hilarious moment.

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was live when he reacted to the news, playing a clip from Ludwig's initial announcement where the Mogul Money host had taken a jab at Twitch by stating YouTube doesn't copyright-strike music.

When Anthony “Slime” Bruno asks if Ludwig would get in trouble for playing music on YouTube, Ludwig responds, "not in this car." Upon witnessing the clip, Hasan began to laugh, saying,

"That makes it so much funnier dude, 'Not in this car.' What happened."

Esports and gaming personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky commented on the ban through his Twitter, reminding people that Ludwig was on his third day of streaming through YouTube when he was struck down.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Ludwig left Twitch for YouTube to get the bag and gets banned 3 days in 😂 Ludwig left Twitch for YouTube to get the bag and gets banned 3 days in 😂 https://t.co/pH5qOLr6u6

When Ludwig posted a tweet regarding the situation, a ton of content creators responded with jokes, including Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter who shifted to YouTube Gaming in January 2020 and has stayed on the platform ever since.

leslie @fuslie @LudwigAhgren how did you get banned it’s been two days @LudwigAhgren how did you get banned it’s been two days

Wendy "Natsumiii" Luo, a friend of Ludwig's, said that he was "only truly safe in the blue car," a reference to Ahgren's announcement video where he represented different streaming platforms with different-colored cars. It is assumed that the blue car represents Facebook.

Wendy @Natsumiii @LudwigAhgren You're only truly safe in the blue car... @LudwigAhgren You're only truly safe in the blue car...

OTK co-founder Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar made a jab at Twitch, stating that Ahgren could, at the very least, still stream with friends despite being banned.

This is a reference to how Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV was barred from appearing on any other Twitch creator's stream after he was banned from the platform.

Esfand @EsfandTV @LudwigAhgren Hey at least now you can stream with your friends even while you're banned lol @LudwigAhgren Hey at least now you can stream with your friends even while you're banned lol

In a video that he uploaded shortly after the ban, Ludwig explained the exact reason for being struck and stated that he will be back on the platform soon.

He also teased a few upcoming streams he has lined up, featuring Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan