Why Ludwig has been banned from YouTube

Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren has been suspended from YouTube just days after making a switch from Twitch.

After announcing the move, Ludwig claimed that he still felt Twitch was his home but wasn’t feeling appreciated by the purple platform. Earlier today, the streamer was livestreaming on YouTube when the stream went dead for around 25,000 of his viewers.

Ludwig later posted a video on his alternate YouTube channel explaining exactly why he was banned. The streamer ended up getting suspended because he listened to the “Baby Shark” song for a few seconds.

Ludwig was temporarily banned on YouTube due to the simple reason that he played the iconic children’s song “Baby Shark” during a recent livestream. Ludwig had more than 25k viewers tuned in when his channel went dead. The streamer later posted a video on his alternate channel, explaining the suspension:

I was trying to look at the 50 most classic vintage greatest YouTube videos of all time to find what the single greatest YouTube video of all-time was,” he said. “And on the way I ended up listening to just a few seconds of Baby Shark which I won’t dare listen to for another second for the love of god. I am pretty sure the corporate overlords who own Baby Shark have an iron fist on YouTube, and so they took me down.

The streamer claimed he was under the impression that YouTube will simply flag the stream as he only played the song for a few seconds. However, Ludwig is determined not to repeat the mistake:

“This is a good note for the future. It is kind of crazy that in the first four days on YouTube I got banned and in the first four years on Twitch I never got banned but growing pains, we’re getting through it.”

Ludwig enjoyed a stellar year on Twitch before deciding to leave the platform for YouTube Gaming. The streamer suggested that Twitch was guilty of “lowballing” him and that YouTube Gaming offered him much better terms. This is despite the fact that Ludwig only recently broke the record for most Twitch subscribers during his subathon event in April 2021.

