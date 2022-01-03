“Call me on my cell”: xQc offers to give 'world’s greatest chef' a lesson on how Twitch works

Felix "xQc" Lengyel successfully captured the attention of world-renowned chef and MasterChef judge Gordon Ramsay, sending fans into shock.

The content creator had responded to a question posted on Ramsay's official Twitter account, and surprisingly, he got a response. However, whether the two will collaborate or not is up in the air as xQc's tweet had included an offer to do the same.

"Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer?"

xQc invites Gordon Ramsay to cook with him, receives a response

Fans and followers of Felix "xQc" Lengyel may know that the content creator is a big fan of MasterChef US. He has been streaming entire seasons of it for over a month, binging the show along with his viewers.

xQc @xQc @GordonRamsay @Twitch I'll give you a free rundown. Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer? PauseChamp @GordonRamsay @Twitch I'll give you a free rundown. Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer? PauseChamp

Gordon later responded to his tweet, correcting his tweet from "Next Master Streamer" to "Next Level Streamer," a reference to his brand-new cooking survival-reality show.

It isn't a direct acceptance for xQc's invitation, but compared to how much engagement Gordon's response tweet received vs. his responses to others, the possibility isn't entirely zero.

Streamers compete to capture Gordon Ramsay's attention

The context regarding xQc's sudden tweet stems from a clip that emerged from Gordon Ramsay's new cooking competition show, Next Level Chef.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Gordon Ramsay with the early gaming clip of the year “What the f*ck is Twitch?” Gordon Ramsay with the early gaming clip of the year “What the f*ck is Twitch?” https://t.co/SXrC4Nld3C

In the clip, Gordon can be seen asking the contestant:

"What do you do for a living?"

The contestant, Tricia "Triciaisabirdy" Wang, responded that she does a cooking show on Twitch to which Gordon exclaimed in confusion,

"What the f**k is Twitch?"

Soon after the clip aired, Gordon came on Twitter and responded to a tweet alluding to the fact that many streamers on Twitch watch his shows, but he has no idea what the platform is.

Seeking help, he tagged Twitch in a quoted tweet and asked for an explanation.

xQc then responded to the tweet, hinting that he would like a collaboration with the internationally-accredited chef.

Other popular content creators and internet figures responded as well, including but not limited to George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Toby "Tubbo" Smith and Tyler Faraz "Trainwreckstv" Niknam.

George @GeorgeNotFound @GordonRamsay @Twitch gordon i dont know what twitch is but i challenge you to a cook off! @GordonRamsay @Twitch gordon i dont know what twitch is but i challenge you to a cook off!

hasanabi @hasanthehun @GordonRamsay @Twitch its a platform where we watch you everyday @GordonRamsay @Twitch its a platform where we watch you everyday

pokimane @pokimanelol @GordonRamsay @Twitch i have a cardboard cutout of you on my stream, but the real thing would be better 🙏🏻 @GordonRamsay @Twitch i have a cardboard cutout of you on my stream, but the real thing would be better 🙏🏻

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @GordonRamsay @Twitch hey gordon, don't give the new wave of hypocrites the attention, if you want someone to sue for starting it all, i'm the one you should be talking to @GordonRamsay @Twitch hey gordon, don't give the new wave of hypocrites the attention, if you want someone to sue for starting it all, i'm the one you should be talking to

Nathanias @nathanias @Twitch @GordonRamsay I'll settle for chicken tenders made by the world's greatest chef @Twitch @GordonRamsay I'll settle for chicken tenders made by the world's greatest chef

Lately, many celebrities have either started their own Twitch streaming channels on the platform or have guest-starred on other streamers' channels.

Lil Uzi Vert appeared on the Twitch streams of Trainwreckstv and Adin Ross. Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park has his own Twitch channel. MasterChef US winner Christine Ha has also began streaming on Twitch, even interacting with Felix "xQc" Lengyel.

Considering his popularity on the platform, Gordon Ramsay's appearance on Twitch could be much more likely than naught.

