“Very intimidating”: Twitch streamer and Masterchef winner Christine Ha reveals what judge Joe Bastianich is like IRL

American chef and Twitch streamer Christine Ha recently spoke about popular Italian-American chef Joe Bastianich.

Christine won the third season of the MasterChef USA series in 2012 and was the first blind contestant to ever participate. Restaurateur Joe Bastianich has been a long-time judge on the American MasterChef series.

During a recent livestream posted on Twitch, Christine Ha revealed what she thought about Joe Bastianich. She claimed that some of the women found the celebrity chef attractive, while she found him to be “intimidating.”

MasterChef USA Season 3's winner Christine Ha claims she found Joe Bastianich to be intimidating

During a recent livestream, Christine Ha was asked about her personal thoughts on Joe Bastianich. Bastianich was also previously a judge on MasterChef Junior and returned as a full-time judge on MasterChef season 9, back in June 2019. He has also appeared as a judge on the MasterChef Italia series.

Regardless of her personal thoughts, Christine Ha claimed that some of the women found Joe Bastianich “hot.” She herself was of the opinion that the restaurateur-turned-musician was incredibly scary:

“He seems very intimidating. He is alright. He is a cool guy you can hang out and talk to, but he is very intimidating to me."

"A lot of the ladies liked him though. They thought he was hot.”

More about Christine Ha's win at Masterchef USA, and her recent journey on Twitch

As mentioned, Christine Ha was the first-ever blind contestant on the MasterChef series. She won an overall prize money of $250,000 along with a MasterChef trophy and a lucrative cookbook deal.

Christine Ha was also the winner of season 2 of Top Chef Canada and appeared as a full-time judge on season 3 of MasterChef Vietnam.

With the username "therealblindcook," she recently started regularly streaming on Twitch since December 15, 2021, and currently has over 8.1k followers on the platform. As expected, her streams so far primarily relate to cooking, with additional content revolving around other lifestyle-related topics.

Based on how much she's loved by the community and her content so far, Christine Ha's overall followers on Twitch are expected to increase dramatically over the coming months. She has been active on YouTube since June 2012 and has over 157k subscribers on the platform.

