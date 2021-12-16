"It isn't going to last": Asmongold comments on Twitch's MasterChef meta and future of streaming

During his latest stream, Zack "Asmongold" made his feelings clear about the current Twitch meta of watching MasterChef streams.

Stating that he thinks it will die out soon due to a pressing reason, Zack also threw in his predictions on what streaming will look like in a few years, which he assumes will have more IRL-style content and intersection of celebrity spheres.

Asmongold brings up Trainwreck's DMCA issue with MasterChef

Zack "Asmongold" and his viewers were having a back-and-forth conversation on the state of streaming, as he played World of Warcraft.

Asmongold spoke of his thoughts about how the streaming landscape will look at some point, while also throwing in his opinions on how the current MasterChef meta on Twitch will possibly end.

"It depends right, like, how is- where is content going over the next few years? I do think there's going to be more of a focus on IRL-type content and there's going to be more of a blending between real-life- not real-life but, like, mainstream celebrity content and internet celebrity content."

"You're going to see a lot of the overlaps happening. You're already seeing this with some people on YouTube, for example, and Tiktok. It's going to become more of the same."

Asmongold then touched upon the current trend of watching MasterChef episodes on Twitch, in which many streamers are partaking in.

"The MasterChef thing isn't going to last. I'm pretty sure (Trainwreck) got DMCA'd for that, like, two years ago. Eventually they're going to DMCA streamers and then as soon as the first one gets DMCA'd, everyone else is going to stop watching it."

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam is a controversial Twitch streamer, known for his gambling streams and his defense of the same.

Prior to Asmongold's public take on the MasterChef trend, Trainwreck had shaded other content creators in a now-deleted tweet for supposedly attacking him back when he would binge the same show two years ago.

Trainwreck's deleted tweet (via Twitter/Trainwreckstv)

Binging MasterChef US has been a huge trend all over Twitch. Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most prominent to take part, with people often spamming his chat and asking him to watch more of the show while he plays other games.

Others such as Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker have also hopped on the trend.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul