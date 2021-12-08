“I’m actually gonna slow down”: xQc vows to take it easy with Masterchef US

Felix "xQc" Lengyel made an important announcement regarding the frequency of his Masterchef watch-along streams.

The former Overwatch competitor stated that he would be slowing down the MasterChef US binge "just because," proceeding to slam viewers who attempted to dictate what he should be doing on stream.

xQc hits back at viewers who attempt to backseat his live streams

Since the past few streams, Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been on an extensive journey of binge-watching all available seasons of MasterChef US on YouTube.

The trend of watching Gordon Ramsay reality shows has grabbed streamers from all across the community, with Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and many others taking part.

The content creator, however, recently announced that he will slow down the frequency of MasterChef US streams for a while.

"No cap, I'm actually going to slow down on MasterChef and just schedule them at certain times after this season- just because."

xQc began playing the episode he was on, but immediately paused it once he saw the plethora of questions in his Twitch chat concerning the decision. He then replied,

"I don't want people to be like, 'Dude you're playing this game, watch (MasterChef).' No, I'm not- it's not going to be like that. The stream has never been like this before and it'll never be like that, just because you're being a little b****a** b****! B****."

After yelling out a few curses, xQc switched to speaking in a calm and collected manner and announced the episode he was on so people could follow.

xQc narrates list of raw foods seen on MasterChef US

Later on, in the same stream, xQc was greeted with a somewhat lengthy recap of the previous episode. Looking disinterested, he sat quietly in his seat, waiting for the narration to end.

Suddenly, as if he were possessed, the gamer jumped up in his seat and began listing raw foods that were served during the show's cooking challenges:

"Raw burger, raw steak, raw fish, raw pork, what else? What else?"

After pausing for a second, Lengyel yelled,

"Raw d***! Raw d***! F***ing raw d***! I cannot."

Afterwards, xQc looked smugly at the camera, satisfied with the "gotcha" moment he had just pulled on his viewers.

Edited by Saman