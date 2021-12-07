xQc reveals sage-like advice to guys on how to get girls to come back

During a recent stream, xQc and his girlfriend Adept revealed their trade secrets on successfully having a long-term relationship with a significant other.

While most fans would expect to hear advice based on trust and whatnot, xQc and Adept rather shared interesting details on an important aspect of living with a significant other.

Additionally, xQc even revealed what guys should do to make sure they could get girls to come back to their pad at least once.

xQc reveals the importance of guys needing to have good bed sets in their room

During a recent stream, xQc and Adept talked about living together under the same roof for a long time. Felix later asked what she loved about the apartment he lived in, to which she replied with bedding.

Adept went on raving about the bedding the two have used for years. He said they hadn't changed anything about it for the longest time.

Here's her talking about the bedding she uses with xQc:

"We love this bedding set for like years. That is our fave. Same mattress, same sheets, same bedding material."

After Adept raved about their bedding set, xQc interjected to drop some sage-like knowledge to guys around the world on what they should do to make sure that girls come back to their house.

Here's xQc revealing the importance of good bed sets:

"Easiest way to get a girl to come back at least once, a good bed set and a good mattress."

In the end, it seems like xQc truly believes that a good bed set helps with a guy's chances to get a girl. While it may not be scientifically proven, he definitely thinks it has done wonders for him as he continues to grow his relationship with Adept.

adept. @adeptthebest Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ https://t.co/zOLKDA2U2N

Also Read Article Continues below

The couple has had their fair share of troubles and breakups as well. But, as of right now, it seems like they are truly happy to be around each other, as they continue to have a blast in real life and on GTA RP as well, and both can attest to the fact that their great bedding set may have helped with that.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar