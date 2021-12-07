GTA RP partners in crime xQc and Adept share first ever photo together after returning to same place four years later

GTA RP crime lord Adept recently shared a photo with her beau xQc which she took four years ago, during their first ever meeting.

The blurry photo looks quite adorable and it took on added nostalgic value after the duo accidentally found themselves in the same place where they took this photo four years ago to this day.

Since then, a lot has happened between the two, with their relationship going through plenty of ups and downs. But right now, the two lovebirds can't stop making the internet jealous with all their wholesome antics and photos like these.

adept. @adeptthebest Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ Took this picture with my iFruit phone sorry for the bad quality BUT I didn’t even realize until we got to this building- 12/6/2017 is the first day @xQc and I met in person and we returned today 12/6/2021 by complete chance 🥰✨ https://t.co/zOLKDA2U2N

xQc and Adept's wholesome photo sends Twitter into a frenzy

Adept recently shared a tweet containing a blurry photo with her current boyfriend, xQc. She captioned the post by mentioning that the GTA RP star took the photo on an iFruit, which is the mobile phone players use in the popular title from Rockstar Games.

However, that's not the most endearing part of the post, as Adept revealed that she took this photo on the day she met xQc for the first time ever.

She also talked about how lucky the couple were to once again find themselves in the same place on the same day that they took the photo four years ago.

xQc reveals how she met Adept for the first time ever

When Adept first met xQc near the end of 2017, the former took a photo, which she also shared. According to xQc, however, the two met for the first time during a New Year's Eve party that year.

During a recent stream with Forsen and Disguised Toast, he revealed that he knew about her current girlfriend from her Overwatch streams on Twitch. However, the funniest part about their first meeting revolved around the fact that xQc met her when she was dating another girl.

Here's what xQc said about his first meeting with Adept:

"I was with some other girl, and then I met her at the New Year's, I think."

This led to some funny reactions from both Toast and Forsen, who couldn't believe how they met. Toast mentioned on stream:

"You can't time these things"

Also Read Article Continues below

In the end, it seems like xQc and Adept might have to go over once more when the two met each other for the first time. But until then, fans of the couple would surely love to see more such adorable moments between the two in real life and on GTA RP as well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee