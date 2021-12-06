"Love doesn't wait": xQc details the romantic yet hilarious circumstance behind first meeting with girlfriend Adept

Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently revealed a hilarious anecdote regarding his first ever meeting with current girlfriend, Adept.

The powerhouse Twitch streaming couple have dated for a long time now, and while the relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs, the two are still together and continue to grow stronger.

During a recent stream, xQc spilled the beans on how he met Adept during a New Year's Eve party, and fans had a hard time believing the first chapter of one of the most popular Twitch relationships right now.

xQc explains the unbelievable circumstances behind his first meeting with Adept

While playing Valorant with fellow streamers Forsen and Disguised Toast, xQc shared some details about the beginning of his love story with Adept.

Felix revealed that he knew Adept from her Overwatch streams and he had heard about her play, as he once was a major part of the community. Here's xQc talking about it while waiting in the Valorant lobby:

"I have heard before, she played Overwatch. I have heard her in-game, I knew who she was."

Later on, he revealed that when he met Adept for the first time during a New Year's Eve bash, he had been dating someone else, which lead to some laughter in the group because of the situation's absurdity. Here's Felix revealing how he met Adept:

"I was with some other girl, and then I met her at the New Year's, I think."

adept. @adeptthebest Insane time with an insane teammate @xQc 💜 Hope you guys enjoyed the show and we made you guys proud, til next time! Insane time with an insane teammate @xQc 💜 Hope you guys enjoyed the show and we made you guys proud, til next time! https://t.co/Ywmd6f6nPU

After listening to the backstory from xQc, Disguised Toast threw in a cheeky comment directed at the couple when he talked about how love can happen at any given moment when he said:

"You can't time these things."

To put the nail in the coffin, xQc summed it up best about how relationships can arise even from the most unlikeliest of scenarios when he stated:

"Love doesn't wait, it just happens."

Also Read Article Continues below

xQc and Adept have had their fair share of fights in real life and in GTA RP as well. However, fans agree that they are still one of the more adorable couples on the platform, and this story proves that they were meant to be together because people can rarely proclaim that this is how their romantic relationship began.

Edited by Siddharth Satish