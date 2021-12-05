“I’m moving on”: xQc realizes he’s addicted to 'MasterChef US'

Felix "xQc" Lengyel revealed to his fans in a recent stream that he's watching way too many episodes of the hit cooking reality TV show MasterChef US.

The popular Canadian streamer has been watching reruns of the show, which includes popular chefs like Gordon Ramsay, Graham Elliot, and Joe Bastianich as the judges.

While fans loved his enthusiastic approach to the skills and mistakes showcased by the amateur cooks, it seems like xQc has finally realized that he's addicted to the show, which has run for around 11 seasons. The show's 12th season will premiere next year.

Did xQc signal the end of his 'MasterChef US' reaction streams?

During a recent stream, xQc and his fans reacted to the first six episodes of the show's third season, which first premiered in 2012.

Over the past few days, fans have enjoyed seeing xQc passionate about the show, which has caused him to rant about a particular contestant after she burst into tears. She didn't want to slaughter a crab she had to cook as part of a challenge.

xQc has been hooked to the show after watching 4.5 hours worth of episodes in a single day. After he finished watching the sixth episode of the season, the former Overwatch pro decided that it's enough for the day when he exclaimed:

"Guys, I'm done, I'm done. Guys, we've watched already four today, or five. WE HAVE WATCHED SIX?"

Even with the show's credits revealing a juicy new episode containing an elimination round, Felix stood firm on not continuing with the show. However, when he realized that he had watched six episodes, he signaled the end of the reactions for MasterChef US.

Here's what xQc mentioned along with that:

"Boys, not happening. Guys, I'm moving on."

It's still unclear whether he meant the end of the reactions stream for the day or the end of reacting to MasterChef US altogether. While xQc watching the cooking show has resulted in fewer hours of him playing on stream, fans loved the energy he has showcased for the show.

If it is the end of the line for MasterChef US on the xQcOW Twitch channel, fans would agree that it has had a solid run full of funny rants by the popular streamer.

Edited by Srijan Sen