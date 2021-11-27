xQc unimpressed with MasterChef USA contestant and judge Gordon Ramsay, goes on a hilarious rant

Felix "xQc" Lengyel went on yet another interesting ranting spree. This time around, the extremely popular Canadian streamer lashed out at a MasterChef USA participant for never killing a crab before in her life. Furthermore, he looked pretty unimpressed with Gordon Ramsay's weak attempt at trying to console the contestant.

xQc is one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet right now. Moreover, he has a reputation for sharing his two cents about anything and everything he stumbles upon on the internet, and his recent take just reiterated the same.

xQc annoyed with MasterChef USA participant's behavior

From the looks of it, a MasterChef contestant was supposed to dissect a fish or crab as part of a cooking challenge in the coveted competition. However, she couldn't go ahead with it and burst into tears, attracting the attention of the who's who of the culinary world, Gordon Ramsay who is the primary judge of the show.

Here's how xQc reacted:

"She's been cooking things that have been living in boxes their entire life to then just be slaughtered and f***ed on and then she cooks it, ohh we're killing them. Some crab is getting a nice good life in the ocean, f****** snip snip snapping their entire life and then oh my god its a crab wtf is this wtf is that."

The former Overwatch pro coupled his rant with an array of hilarious gestures. From the looks of it, xQc won't be watching MasterChef USA ever again.

xQc calls HasanAbi out for his dogs**t dating advice

Clearly, the two insanely popular Twitch streamers have had a turbulent relationship. Although they're both known for their controversial takes, they don't leave a single opportunity to take jibes at each other.

Very recently, while playing the Marbles video game on stream, he stated how HasanAbi's advice on any subject can't be trusted.

However, he doubled down to state how Hasan has never struggled to find a partner because he looks like a "marbled Greek god," which apparently made his advice on the subject "dogs**t."

It's currently unclear if xQc meant it as a joke. Sadly, it's safe to say that Hasan's dating advice has seldom worked for anyone.

xQc, himself, went through a tumultuous time when he announced his split with long-time girlfriend, roommate, and partner Adeptthebest.

