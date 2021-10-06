"It was the worst past few months of our lives": Adept opens up about the struggles she and xQc faced due to Twitch stalkers

2021 has been quite the year for Adept and xQc. With their relationship becoming public, followed by their break up, and finally getting back together in September, the famous duo has made news more often than not. However, off-camera, the two were facing problems that were much more serious and life-threatening.

In a recent stream, Adept broke down in tears while speaking about how rough the past few months had been for her and xQc, as the two struggled with issues with Twitch stalkers,

"It has been the worst few months of our lives."

Adept speaks about how difficult the past few months were for her and xQc

During her October 4 stream, Adept spoke about the stalker issue that she was facing with her partner, xQc. They had to shift houses a couple of times because they would constantly be bombarded by Twitch fans who would show up at their residence to meet their superstars in real life.

"I’m so stressed out, I’m so unhappy, I’m scared every day about what’s going to go wrong, every day. It felt like something was going wrong every day."

On one extremely horrifying occasion, xQc and Adept were subjected to a fan armed with a crowbar invading their home to meet the streamers. This was also followed by countless incidents of swatting, which had often disrupted xQc's streams during that time.

While Adept refrained from streaming and uploading videos during that period, xQc continued with the streams whenever feasible. They even stayed with their friend Sodapoppin' for some time, who they met again during the Sh*tcamp event.

However, things seem to have taken a positive turn for Adept and xQc, as they have been feeling better lately after meeting their friends at Sh*tcamp.

"It just made me so happy being able to see all my friends again and hanging out with them in a new environment. I felt safe, and I felt happy. We actually got to see them, because we did have to move away."

Furthermore, xQc and Adept have shifted houses again, and the stalker issue seems to be at bay currently, which has relieved the streamers quite a bit. While Adept admitted they were not entirely at peace, the situation is still not as bad as a few months ago.

The streamers got back together in September, after their brief separation, during which xQc was spotted staying with his father.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar