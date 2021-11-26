“Hasan’s advice on anything is dogs**t”: xQc goes on hilarious rant against fellow streamer HasanAbi

During a recent livestream, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel went on a rant against Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, particularly about his dating advice.

xQc was livestreaming the Marbles on Stream video game when the streamer decided to talk to his chat about HasanAbi. He claimed that HasanAbi’s advice could not be trusted regardless of the topic of discussion.

xQc went on to explain exactly why he thought HasanAbi’s advice was not reliable, more so when it came to dating. The streamer claimed that Hasan looked like a “marbled Greek god”, and that his advice especially related to dating was “dogs**t.”

xQc claims HasanAbi’s dating advice isn't reliable because he has the looks of a "Greek god"

HasanAbi has in recent years emerged as arguably the most popular politically-charged content creator on Twitch. The streamer describes himself as a left-wing political commentator and regularly discusses various trending topics with his viewers.

However, when it comes to dating advice, xQc believes that people should not listen to HasanAbi. The streamer explained that HasanAbi was one of best-looking content creators around and that he never had to work hard when it came to dating. xQc was of the opinion that Hasan can easily date anyone he wants because of his looks:

“Hasan’s chat-advice doesn't work ever. Hasan’s advice on anything is dogshit. The guy has the looks of a f**king marbled Greek god, okay? It doesn’t matter. He could sit afk and eat a booger, and he'd let the date in. He would f**k on the first date, so why the f**k will I care what he says and what he does, when he doesn’t have to do shit?”

It's unclear whether xQc meant the rant to be a joke, but it was evident he believed that HasanAbi’s advice seldom worked for other people. He was certain Hasan's confidence in the dating scene was a result of his good looks. The Turkish-American streamer currently has 1.6 million followers on Twitch and is one of the most recognizable content creators on the platform.

xQc is also a bonafide Twitch star. The streamer recently went through a break-up with long-term roommate and partner, Sam “Adeptthebest".

Edited by Sabine Algur