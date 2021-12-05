5 streamers who were on the verge of losing it all 

Streamers have a lot to gain or lose with their chosen profession. They can work hard for years, and still, it'll be very easy for them to lose everything within moments. In fact, it has almost happened even for some of the most prominent streamers on the internet.

Here are a few instances where popular streamers were on the verge of losing it all.

Top streamers who were close to losing it all

1) Valkyrae

It has not been too long since Valkyrae's infamous RFLCT controversy. Earlier this year, the streamer shifted from Twitch to YouTube to explore different fields apart from streaming as well. She tried her hand at skincare with RFLCT. However, the product made claims for protection from blue light emitted from device screens.

People called out the products a scam since the harms of blue light are almost negligible. Valkyrae, who was the face of these products, was also labeled a scammer and was close to being canceled on the internet.

Valkyrae's entire RFLCT controversy blew up (Image via Valkyrae on YouTube)

However, the streamer soon removed all associations with the brand, which saved her from being canceled on the internet. She is now back to streaming regularly after taking a week-long break after the controversy.

2) Pokimane

Pokimane, who is one of the most beloved streamers on the internet, has also been involved in her fair share of controversies. On one such occasion, she got uncomfortably close to being canceled online after she let slip a racist slur on stream. While on a livestream, the Twitch streamer let lose the N-word while she was talking about something rather hyper.

This led to a lot of people calling her out on it. However, the rage died down after some time. Others also called out this, who suggested that Pokimane got away with saying racist slurs very easily since her fans were willing to forgive anything she did.

3) xQc

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is infamous for his rage on Twitch. In fact, it has earned him several bans from the platform. However, when the streamer got banned for streaming the Olympics, he was really close to a permanent ban.

xQc @xQc I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY

He quickly issued an official apology on Twitter, saying that he deserved the ban. Thankfully, the ban was removed after a few hours, and the streamer has earned his place as the most viewed streamer on Twitch.

4) Daequan

Member of the popular TSM trio, Daequan, almost vanished from the esports scene after suddenly disappearing. Later, the streamer was going through a very tough time, with his girlfriend being unwell, followed by his own health deteriorating.

Daequan @NRG_Daequan Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀 Friday 2pm variety gamer streams finally begin 🙏🏼 Starting with the game that started it all 👀

However, he has now returned to streaming as a part of the esports organization NRG. He can predominantly be seen streaming Fortnite.

5) Hamlinz

Hamlinz was the second member of the TSM Trio who vanished apart from Daequan. He also suffered from physical and mental health issues, forcing him to break from streaming. He made his grand return with Daequan as a member of NRG Esports.

These streamers were among the select few who managed to come back from a point where they almost lost it all. The main reason for this could be the fact that they are some of the most popular streamers on the internet.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar