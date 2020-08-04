Pokimane is one of the most controversial names in the streaming world today. Over the past year, she has minimized her Fortnite playing time, something which has had little to no effect on the kind of attention she has been garnering. In the past, Pokimane has been accused by notable YouTuber Keemstar of 'pretending to be single.'

According to Keemstar, she does not tell the world about her boyfriend because she does not want to lose donations from "sad, lonely guys". Further, Pokimane's fans are often accused of acting like 'Simps', which is an online term used for men who are over-appreciative of women.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

Other controversies include the time when she got angry at one of her fans for using the term "thicc" in relation to her, apart from all the other times when she has lost her calm on stream. A couple of weeks ago, Pokimane even tried to explain why women streamers are treated differently from men streamers and are not put at the same pedestal.

Regardless, she has been caught using ambiguous terms multiple times in the past, especially during the beginning of her streaming career.

When Pokimane said the N-word on live stream

As you can see in the video below, she uses the term multiple times. This was in response to a male player who Pokimane thought, was acting immature. She told him that he isn't funny, and is instead immature and lame. You can watch the video below for further details.

The above video is an old one, and she does not use such terms in her streams anymore. Only, that is not entirely true. In 2019, another clip of her using the N-word went viral.

However, this time around, users were not sure if it was indeed the N-word that she said, or a random character name in the game that she was playing. Various Content creators on YouTube began trying to figure it out. You can watch one such video below.

As it turns out, Twitch never took the matter seriously. This suggests that even they weren't sure if it was indeed the N-word that she was using. You can watch the clip below for the original full incident.