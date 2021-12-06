"Some people die from this": xQc "angrily" sends a message to T-Pain during Twitch stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a bone to pick with Faheem Rasheed "T-Pain" Najm after discovering something about the latter's streaming set-up.

xQc had been reacting to clips on the Livestream Fail subreddit, when he came across the producer's live stream. Finding the audio incredibly loud, he exaggeratedly shouted into the mic, asking him to level it out.

xQc asks T-Pain to fix his Twitch stream's audio

As soon as xQc pressed play, a booming sound filled the stream, as T-Pain's set-up was outputting his audio at a very high volume. xQc immediately paused and went on a rant, banging his fist on the table while saying,

"It was so f***ing loud. T-Pain, fix your f***ing audio! Everytime I come on (Livestream Fail), I kill viewers! Some people f***ing die from this!"

Lengyel unpaused the clip afterwards and thoroughly enjoyed it. The two are somewhat acquainted with one another, as T-Pain had gifted subscribers to xQc back in 2020.

Alongside juggling his career as a music producer, singer and rapper, T-Pain also streams on Twitch once or two days a week. He is just under 780k followers on the platform and averages 1k to 3k viewers per stream.

He has many clips on his channel where he performs impromptu songs and raps- one of the most popular ones being the showcase of a stream intro song he created.

Edited by Saman