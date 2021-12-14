“Vegan a*s-crack poison”: xQc voices strong opinion about plant-based meats during recent 'Masterchef' stream

Felix "xQc" Lengyel was taken aback after spotting tempeh blocks for the first time. Calling it "a*s-crack poison," xQc was horrified at the sight of the food, not knowing what it was. The streamer watched an episode of MasterChef US and is currently on a binge of season four.

xQc disgusted by tempeh

Felix "xQc" Lengyel has been on a hardcore MasterChef US binge, having watched three seasons in the past few weeks. He is currently in the fourth season.

While the streamer enjoyed the exciting challenges and new ingredients the show introduced, he was recently shocked after spotting Indonesian protein tempeh.

After explaining the challenge to the constants in the show, the judges revealed the ingredients they would be working with. As the camera panned towards the section of vegetarian proteins, xQc was left horrified by one of the items.

"What the f*** is this dogsh** f***ing Vegan a*s-crack poison? Tempeh? What the f*** is a tempeh?"

xQc's viewers began explaining tempeh, an Indonesian food made using fermented soybeans. It is vegan-friendly and generally used as protein for certain meatless dishes. Upon learning about the food, xQc's voice pitched up and he exclaimed:

"Fermented beans?"

His chat broke into splits from the long-standing inside joke surrounding the word "beans."

Some time ago, xQc came upon a meme of a man tossing a can of beans. In jest, he kept repeating beans with a different intonation every time. He repeated the gesture with tempeh.

Lengyel has been incredibly invested in the MasterChef US series, often resorting to hilarious displays of screaming and yelling after witnessing eliminations that he disagreed with.

Also Read Article Continues below

As of late, xQc's viewers are split. Some request that he watch and react to more episodes of MasterChef, while others tell him to stick to gaming. This led to him going on a massive rant during his live stream the other day.

Edited by Srijan Sen