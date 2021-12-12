"They complain to feel good": xQc shuts down viewers who backseat his Twitch streams in heated rant

After Felix "xQc" Lengyel's rant regarding the hypocrisy of ex-gambling streamers, the content creator was nowhere close to releasing his frustration.

Claiming it as the day's "last rant", he ended his almost 10-minute tirade with another one, this time to explain the cause for all the problems that he had mentioned earlier.

xQc says he doesn't plan on listening to "b**ches"

Following the criticism of "hypocritical" streamers, among other things, Felix "xQc" Lengyel attempted to put a nail in the coffin and end the tirade with a piece of advice to streamers.

Lengyel summarized the cause for the entirety of the problems he ranted about earlier in his stream, putting it down to people who indulge in backseat gaming and dictate what other content creators should do on their live streams.

At the time of this clip, xQc had already hit the 15-minute mark on his stream. His viewers had been waiting for him to start churning out content, so he made one final statement before moving on:

"Last rant. The basis of it, the root cause is b**ches. In this course of the internet, okay, we had never had so many b**ches in high concentration. We are at the f***ing pulp orange juice of the glass. We're at the very juice extract. So many b**ches that complain like some h**s.

xQc then gave some advice to other content creators who "fold" to the will of random commentors:

"And you will think, 'Dude, if I do what they want, they will leave me.' NO! The b**ches don't complain to get the result and to fix the world. They complain to feel about themselves.They feel like they're filling some hole by chaining something- they want to feel like they're useful. The reality of it? They are not. They're f***ing useless, baseless, futureless b**ches and they're going nowhere in life."

xQc continued, explaining his take on the supposed mentality of those who get what they want through this method:

"That's it and by giving them what they want, you say 'Yo dude, you being a b**ch, it's a good thing! Look, I'm rewarding you for being a b**ch.' So what are they going to do?

You think they're going to say, 'Yeah guys, I changed the world. Now, I'm moving on with my life. Now, I'm going to get a job and - ' No! That is not what people think. They say, 'F***! If it works, I'm going to do it again and if you remove this word from being used, I'll go for [another] one. Oh, it worked for that one? I'm going to get that one! I'm going to change this! That! I'm the President!'"

The streamer proceeded to yell into the mic:

"No! You're not a President, you're a p***y!"

Frustrated with the state of his stream, xQc proceeded to yell several expletives, insulting the people he was directing his rant towards.

He talked about his frustrations for approximately 10-15 minutes right after going live, before returning to his usual content schedule.

On several different occasions, xQc has warned viewers attempting to steer his streams in a certain direction, such as earlier this month.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee