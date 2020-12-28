Valkyrae receives support from fans after ending stream due to toxic viewers

YouTuber Rachell Hofstetter, popularly known as Valkyrae, recently received a lot of support online after being subjected to the internet's ugly side.

The incident took place during a live stream, where several viewers in her chat were behaving in a toxic manner. She appeared genuinely disturbed by the comments on her chat.

She had addressed this issue during an Among Us stream a little earlier, but it was to no avail. She was forced to end the stream abruptly, which left her fans worried.

We love you @Valkyrae, sorry for the rudeness and the pressure on the chats... You deserved better. Please enjoy your game. And just forget everyone. You tend to overthink but please it wasn't your fault. It was just toxic and we understand why you had to end stream. — Yuu-chan (@HyenaYuu) December 28, 2020

Soon after the incident, many of her fans showed their support with the #ValkyraeSupport hashtag.

What happened to Valkyrae? Twitter comes out in support of the YouTube star

Valkyrae had addressed the growing toxicity in her chat cause it had become a frequent occurrence in the recent past. She also questioned the behaviour of non-members towards members. It was clear that she'd reached a breaking point.

"I give up at this point. I don't know why. If that's the kind of community you want to be ; just sh*tting on each other, being toxic and stuff then maybe it's my fault for raising you this way. I don't know ."

" I just feel like it's just members and non-members attacking each other. I don't know what to do anymore, so I just won't look at it. I'm disappointed. "

Despite all the alarm bells, the nature of the chat only got worse. She had a few words before abruptly ending the live stream.

"I'm going to end stream. I'm not having fun."

This is a significant concern in streaming culture. The 28-year old will be happy to learn that some of her fans tried their best to alleviate the toxicity.

Everyone who is toxic in @Valkyrae chat needs to stop like you don’t have to judge or hate a person on what they do, well sometimes you do but you don’t have to be a bully like streamers have a life too so please be nice in her next stream like stop being mean. Love you Rae❤️ — SoulMarc2466@YT (@SoulMarc2466) December 28, 2020

Just wanted to let you know that we really appreciate everything you do and I’m so sorry chat was so toxic you don’t deserve that at all we love you so much rae 🥺❤️@Valkyrae #ValkyraeSupport pic.twitter.com/wBLZdm33pP — _notlaisha_ (@notlaisha1) December 28, 2020

YEAH F U TOXIC CHAT #ValkyraeSupport — TheInfintyMaster (@InfintyThe) December 28, 2020

THIS IS FOR @Valkyrae. Rae we love you so much and you didn’t ever deserve toxicity that chat gave you. Me and your community hope that you are doing well. #ValkyraeSupport pic.twitter.com/YK3Q7hzaug — TheInfintyMaster (@InfintyThe) December 28, 2020

#valkyraesupport honestly, not too sure what happened but i just wanted to say love you lots rae and i know so many others do too <33 im so happy i came upon your videos this year and you made my 2020 better. you deserve all your support and take care c: @Valkyrae pic.twitter.com/ZQrjQi3IXD — joni (@peachmangcpie) December 28, 2020

#valkyraesupport @Valkyrae

she deserves all the love and support she gets from her community after constantly dealing with the toxicity and backseat gaming that chat has unfortunately become. i have no idea how she does it but she’s so mentally strong pic.twitter.com/5Mta1ektxZ — остия (@vlaxyx) December 28, 2020

@Valkyrae Sorry to let you down! You deserve the best! You are the first streamer that I consistently watch everyday and Give me something to look forward to! Hope you having an amazing night and hope you feel better! Sorry the world let you down! #ValkyraeSupport #valkyrae — Nguyenie The Pooh (@NguyenieePooh) December 28, 2020

a streamer that doesn’t deserve any hate at all! #ValkyraeSupport pic.twitter.com/PhBxgmwBeA — daily filtered rae photos (@VALKYFILES) December 28, 2020

#ValkyraeSupport Ive found myself clicking on your streams more and more and enjoying myself everytime I watched the whole charity stream you are a gr8t person and deserve happines dont listen to the haters @Valkyrae if you need to take a break again its okay its been a long year — Terry Gerry (@TerryGerry7) December 28, 2020

hi @Valkyrae , i hope you know how many people love and appreciate you. you make a lot of our days better by just being yourself , and i hope you have a great rest of your night <3 #valkyraesupport pic.twitter.com/ylailzEiRT — grace | i am 5’8 stfu olive (@melodicyeehaw) December 28, 2020

Hey, @Valkyrae, I treasure you so much, you're an amazing and genuine person that I look up to you and I hope more good times will cross your path.



Take your time and have fun ❤️



Also, fuck chat for making you uncomfortable#RaeOfSunshine#ValkyraeSupport — Mary (@JustMaryBeing) December 28, 2020

Heyy @Valkyrae just remember that you’re appreciated and deserve more than you get #valkyraesupport pic.twitter.com/srhCwHlDzP — Unknown (@myaltaccsir) December 28, 2020

Valkyrae also turned her Twitter account private after ending the stream. This had fans even more concerned but not for long as she's gone public since. Valkyrae thanked her fans for their overwhelming support.

Valkyrae isn't the first streamer to have undergone such treatment, and she won't be the last. However, more must be done to avoid such a hostile environment.

Valkyrae can undoubtedly take solace in the fact that she has an army of fans, who are ready to stand by her through thick and thin.