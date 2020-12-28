Valkyrae receives support from fans after ending stream due to toxic viewers

YouTuber Rachell Hofstetter, popularly known as Valkyrae, recently received a lot of support online after being subjected to the internet's ugly side.
The incident took place during a live stream, where several viewers in her chat were behaving in a toxic manner. She appeared genuinely disturbed by the comments on her chat.
She had addressed this issue during an Among Us stream a little earlier, but it was to no avail. She was forced to end the stream abruptly, which left her fans worried.
Soon after the incident, many of her fans showed their support with the #ValkyraeSupport hashtag.
What happened to Valkyrae? Twitter comes out in support of the YouTube star
Valkyrae had addressed the growing toxicity in her chat cause it had become a frequent occurrence in the recent past. She also questioned the behaviour of non-members towards members. It was clear that she'd reached a breaking point.
"I give up at this point. I don't know why. If that's the kind of community you want to be ; just sh*tting on each other, being toxic and stuff then maybe it's my fault for raising you this way. I don't know ."
" I just feel like it's just members and non-members attacking each other. I don't know what to do anymore, so I just won't look at it. I'm disappointed. "
Despite all the alarm bells, the nature of the chat only got worse. She had a few words before abruptly ending the live stream.
"I'm going to end stream. I'm not having fun."
This is a significant concern in streaming culture. The 28-year old will be happy to learn that some of her fans tried their best to alleviate the toxicity.
Valkyrae also turned her Twitter account private after ending the stream. This had fans even more concerned but not for long as she's gone public since. Valkyrae thanked her fans for their overwhelming support.
Valkyrae isn't the first streamer to have undergone such treatment, and she won't be the last. However, more must be done to avoid such a hostile environment.
Valkyrae can undoubtedly take solace in the fact that she has an army of fans, who are ready to stand by her through thick and thin.
Published 28 Dec 2020, 16:57 IST