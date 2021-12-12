"Virtue-signalling trash": xQc slams ex-gambling streamers for their hypocrisy

Felix "xQc" Lengyel publicly called out the "hypocrisy" of ex-gambling content creators during his latest stream, going on a long and intense rant.

Calling them "virtue-signalling trash," Lengyel has seemingly had it with those who hypocritically call out others for streaming a certain type of content after their own attempts at doing the same.

xQc curses out streamers who "fold" at the slightest hint of backlash

During the start of his latest stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel had a lot of pent-up frustration towards certain types of people, resulting in him going on an almost 15-minute long rant.

While it is unknown what incident specifically prompted him to do so, it was quite the scene to witness nonetheless.

During the course of his rant, he shifted focus several times. At one point, he began hitting back at certain "hypocritical" streamers, in relation to a period of time on Twitch when many were livestreaming gambling. In Twitch lingo, gambling is also referred to as "gamba."

"A lot of f***ers tried to pass it on, tried to f***ing do it, they tried to just slip through the wave, right? They got backlash and decide to change- and then what did they do? Then what did they do? They go on their stream saying, 'Yo guys, look at these guys, they're doing gamba. F*** them."

xQc then pinpointed his reason as to why he thinks certain streamers would behave this way:

"Like dude, b****, b****, you're only saying this s*** because you tried to do it and you folded like a f***ing stack of cards, like a f***ing p***y. You folded and you're going to make us all look bad because you're a f***ing p***y. That's why, dude."

Afterwards, xQc began cursing out the aforementioned type of people, releasing all the pent-up frustration he had built up towards the situation.

"You have absolutely no convictions. You're weak, insecure, and you smell like s***- and I f***ed your mother. You're trying to pass on your virtue-signalling trash to your Twitter-complainer f***ing outrage-catering viewers that are all b***ches."

xQc concluded his rant by telling the people he directed his rant towards to "stop catering to b***ches."

When the gambling-meta had overtaken Twitch earlier this year, xQc was one of those who participated, livestreaming his gambling endeavors after he was sponsored by sites promoting the same.

He later issued an apology during a different livestream, saying he was "genuinely sorry (he) gambled on stream."

