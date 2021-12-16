"Go f**k yourselves": Trainwreck calls out streamers who binge Masterchef for hypocrisy

American Twitch streamer Trainwreck recently lit up Twitter with a major call out to other big-name streamers for binge-watching the popular cooking show, Masterchef. Trainwreck has been in hot water a few times for aggressive and toxic behavior across his streams.

mykenzie \|/ @Lusterqa665 Twitch Ban Trainwreck for Hate Speech Rant About Female Streamers bit.ly/2hkuImM Twitch Ban Trainwreck for Hate Speech Rant About Female Streamers bit.ly/2hkuImM

Some of the things he's said have made the streaming community target him and call for a permanent ban as a result, if nothing more serious. Now, Trainwreck took to Twitter to post about his anger directed towards those around him praising the same behavior.

Trainwreck bashes the streaming community for the same things he was ridiculed for

In years past, Trainwreck caught quite a bit of negative attention for his comments and statements while live streaming. However, it seems that creators just like him are following the same path, enraging him and causing him to fire shots across Twitter.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv they wrote articles pushing for my ban, streamers & their communities catered to hate threads everyday saying I belong in jail, sued, or perma banned, and now you same mother fuckers binging the same show, go fuck yourselves they wrote articles pushing for my ban, streamers & their communities catered to hate threads everyday saying I belong in jail, sued, or perma banned, and now you same mother fuckers binging the same show, go fuck yourselves

The show Trainwreck is referring to is MasterChef, a highly-viewed cooking show starring Gordan Ramsey and a handful of other great chefs. Those who know of Gordan Ramsey also know he's a bit of a hothead, the main focal point behind Trainwreck's accusations of people watching the show.

One streamer that Trainwreck may be targeting, in particular, is xQc, as he's been watching a large amount of MasterChef. xQc's been a target across social media and Twitch as well, receiving a series of bans.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @Svenosss bro these streamers sat there farming my hate threads and high roading me and now they’re watching the exact same shit live on stream, I’ve never seen such shamelessness, literally high school 2.0 @Svenosss bro these streamers sat there farming my hate threads and high roading me and now they’re watching the exact same shit live on stream, I’ve never seen such shamelessness, literally high school 2.0

Most of Trainwreck's anger is fueled by these other major streamers after they set an agenda to send hate and toxicity his way. He states that everyone who spat at him is a hypocrite for watching MasterChef on stream, something that was used against Trainwreck himself by the same people.

There's a large amount of controversy rolling through Twitch as streamers and content creators receive bans and warnings. The biggest issue lies in the inconsistency of these bans and the hypocrisy that this streamer points out.

