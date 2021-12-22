"End the show already": xQc reacts to a "scripted" faint in Masterchef US

Felix "xQc" Lengyel and his MasterChef US streams are a gift that keeps on giving. The Canadian streamer has been an active member of the MasterChef meta which has taken over Twitch in the last few weeks.

xQc began re-watching previous seasons of the show on the platform and several other streamers, including Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, have also hopped on the trend.

It got to where Christine Ha, Season 3 winner of the popular reality show, posted an Instagram story about watching along with the Canadian streamer.

During one of his recent streams, xQc was watching the show's Season 5 grand finale on Twitch when contestant Elizabeth Cauvel's husband fainted before they announced the result.

The former Overwatch pro looked at the screen for a few seconds before brushing off the incident by saying:

"Oh my God, just f***ing end the show already please!"

xQc appalled by MasterChef US' last-minute shenanigans

xQc continued to watch as judge Gordon Ramsay ran to help the family member. Others chipped in as well while medics rushed to the scene. However, while xQc's reaction was one of disbelief, he nevertheless kept his eyes glued to the screen.

Once Elizabeth's husband regained consciousness, the "Juicer" sat back in his chair, holding his head as the audience provided a round of applause after the husband stood up.

Gordon Ramsay added some humor to the incident by stating:

"We haven't announced the winner yet."

Elizabeth, in tears by this point, said:

"My husband loves me so much [that] he passed out. But Gordon Ramsay saves the day yet again! He gives him some water and picks him up and makes sure he's okay."

Several streamers, including Zack "Asmongold" and Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam, lit up the popular Twitch meta with unpopular opinions, with the former opining that the show will die out sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Trainwreck has found himself in turbulent waters but doesn't shy away from sharing his honest take on the trend.

Also Read Article Continues below

The majority of Trainwreck's rage has been fuelled by other streamers. He has claimed that anyone who squabbles with him is a hypocrite because they are watching MasterChef on-stream - a "charge" that was initially leveled at him by the same people.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee