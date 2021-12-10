xQc heartened by Masterchef contestant Christine Ha’s Instagram story about his stream

xQc recently shared a heartwarming moment with his fans on livestream when he saw Masterchef Season 3 winner Christina Ha's Instagram stories about him. She had asked her fans what the famous "xQcL" meant.

Masterchef Season 3 winner Christina Ha asked about xQc on her Instagram story (Image via Instagram/Christina Ha)

Fans of the streamer took it upon themselves to answer her question in a rather wholesome manner, melting the former Overwatch pro's heart.

xQc heartened after seeing how fans responded to Christina Ha's stories about his stream

During a recent livestream, xQc was prompted to check out Christina Ha's Instagram stories because they mentioned him. He immediately looked into it, and was left feeling quite wholesome after seeing how his fans responded to Ha's questions about him.

Fans responded to Christina Ha's question about xQc (Image via Instagram/Christina Ha)

xQc could not say anything apart from the fact that it was very cute that his fans were being so warm and respectful on her Instagram stories. Furthermore, xQc is a big fan of Masterchef, so his fans saw the opportunity and grabbed it to share this information with the Season 3 winner.

"Aww, that's so cute man. I love how people were nice and respectful. Because when it comes to streamers, or other online personalities like myself and some of my co-workers, you kinda get like roasted into a crisp."

Christina Ha invites xQc to watch Masterchef together on stream

After sharing the responses from xQc fans, Ha plugged her own Twitch profile as well, revealing that she also streams on the platform under the name of therealblindcook.

Christina Ha shares details of her own Twitch account (Image via Instagram/Christina Ha)

Furthermore, after learning that xQc was a fan of Masterchef, the winning chef suggested that the duo should watch Masterchef together on livestream sometime.

Christina Ha suggests that xQc should watch Masterchef with her sometime (Image via Instagram/Christina Ha)

This idea has intrigued a lot of xQc's fans, who would love to see their favorite streamer watch a few episodes of the show with an actual winner of the same.

It would really be interesting to see them together, since xQc is an ardent fan of Masterchef.

