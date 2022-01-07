"You get the idea": Disguised Toast hilariously regrets words after referring to Twitch chat as his 'friends'

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang was seen hilariously retracting his words after fearing that he was "farming parasocial relationships" through one of his statements.

The streamer had finished the original Naruto anime on stream and was informing his Twitch viewers about the next show he would move on to. While in the middle of reciting a joke to lighten the mood, he inadvertently scared himself.

"I don't want to foster any parasocial relationships, you know. You get the idea."

Disguised Toast jokes that only "cool people" watch anime "with friends"

In one of his most-recent streams, Disguised Toast ended up reaching the end of the original Naruto anime that he had been binging with his Twitch viewers for the past few weeks.

With fans wondering what course of action he would take next, Disguised Toast made the following statement to clear things up:

"We are going to watch Death Note next. It's going to be less than three days. I like Death Note. I relate to the character L a lot. It's only 37 episodes. I don't want to burn out on Naruto so jumping straight into Shippuden is not a great idea."

After a brief pause, the streamer continued speaking, albeit in a more dramatic and mocking tone:

"If you have a problem with that, go watch it by your lonely self.. with no Twitch chat making memes with you. You're going to do that, huh? You're going to watch anime in the middle of your room at night?"

Disguised Toast then switched it up, sounding exaggeratedly aggressive to add to the humor of his sarcastic monologue:

"Watching anime by yourself is for losers. Only cool people watch it with friends."

However, the second he made the statement, he attached a quick disclaimer:

"Not that we're friends, I mean.. again, I don't want to foster any parasocial relationships, you know. You get the idea."

Users of Livestream felt indifferent to his joke, focusing on the fact that he would still be streaming copyrighted media on Twitch without hesitation.

Disguised Toast lumped in with MasterChef US streamers for streaming copyrighted media

For the past few weeks, Disguised Toast has been streaming Naruto on his Twitch channel, ultimately finishing the entire show alongside his viewers.

The act has caused quite a bit of concern among other streamers and viewers alike, as he is technically streaming copyrighted media that can incur punishment for unlawful usage.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, Angela "AriaSaki" and other streamers have been on the receiving end of the same line of criticism, as they have been binge watching seasons of MasterChef US on stream.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul