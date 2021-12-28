HasanAbi imitates MasterChef US while reviewing mother's food: "You get to keep the apron"

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker recently took a dig at the MasterChef meta that has plagued Twitch in the last couple of months. The controversial streamer has produced some fine moments in 2021 and churned out yet another hilarious one in one of his recent streams.

HasanAbi was eating while watching MasterChef during one of his most recent streams. He had a broad smile on his face as he reviewed the food his mother had cooked in classic MasterChef fashion:

"Hmm, delicious. You can really taste the mother's love in every bite. That's right. You're gonna be able to keep the apron. That's right, very good."

The Twitch star resumed watching MasterChef only to pause the show again to compliment his mother.

"You get to keep the apron. Thank you. Very good. Inspired. Yeah, good job. I'm proud of you. Delicious."

It's unclear if HasanAbi was trying to imitate a judge. But his antics undoubtedly left his loyal patrons in stitches.

HasanAbi takes things up a notch, donates $10,000 to former 'MasterChef' contestant's GoFundMe

The 30-year-old left the entire community in awe when he donated a massive sum to help former MasterChef contestant Christine Corley pay her hospital bills.

So much so that several followers of the American, too, chipped in to help Corley collect upwards of $30,000.

Several popular Twitch streamers, including Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, have been streaming old episodes of MasterChef for a while now.

The list includes the notorious HasanAbi, who came across Corley's GoFundMe page. Corley came seventh in the second edition of the reality cooking show and sought help to pay for her medical bills.

HasanAbi backed her up by donating $10,000, a third of her goal. He also requested his community to assist Corley in achieving her objective and paying for her bills and supplies.

Fans responded to her most recent tweet with a slew of compassionate remarks and replies, assisting her financially.

Just a few hours after he had donated the sum, HasanAbi was notified that Corley had reached the objective of gathering $30,000. Here's how he responded to the news:

"Christine Corley officially reached her goal, boys. Good job. Look at that. We raised what, like, on a whim, $15,000, $16,000 casually, without even pumping it. I'd say that's pretty f***ing bananas, you know. Good job, everybody. Merry Christmas."

Several streamers have criticized the MasterChef meta that has taken over Twitch. However, HasanAbi's generosity has won the hearts of many, including those not fond of the otherwise controversial broadcaster.

