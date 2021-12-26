HasanAbi donates $10,000 to former MasterChef contestant's GoFundMe, followers help reach fund goal

Twitch streamer HasanAbi recently helped out former MasterChef contestant Christine Corley by providing a large donation to the GoFundMe page she set up to pay her hospital bills.

Not only that, Hasan's community also provided a sizeable chunk of the donations to her page, and earlier today, Corley's page reached the donation goal of $30,000.

MasterChef has become quite popular on the streaming platform Twitch recently, with many streamers like xQc and HasanAbi reacting to entire episodes of the show in their streams.

These content creators have spoken a lot about the contestants and their food by critiquing or appreciating them, and these streams often feature a lot of hilarious moments.

Earlier today, HasanAbi was notified of a GoFundMe page set up by former MasterChef contestant Christine Corley.

Who's Christine Corley?

Corley was part of the second season of the popular cooking reality TV show MasterChef, and was placed seventh. She had created the GoFundMe page with a donation goal of $30,000 to help pay her hospital bills which were due and also provide for additional medical supplies.

HasanAbi supported her efforts by donating a third of her goal with a $10,000 donation. Along with that, he even asked his community to help Corley achieve the goal and pay for her bills and supplies.

Fans posted tons of heartfelt messages and replies to her most recent tweet as they aided her on the monetary side of things.

No one should have to go into debt for medical care. The system needs to be changed. @chriscorleymc2 Sending love from Hasan Piker’s twitch stream!No one should have to go into debt for medical care. The system needs to be changed. @chriscorleymc2 Sending love from Hasan Piker’s twitch stream!No one should have to go into debt for medical care. The system needs to be changed.

A few hours after his donation went through, HasanAbi was notified again with some joyful news about Corley reaching her goal, thanks to him and his community.

Here's what he had to say about it:

"Christine Corley officially reached her goal, boys. Good Job. Look at that. We raised what like on a whim $15,000-16,000 casually without even pumping it. I'd say that's pretty f***** bananas. Good job everybody. Merry Christmas."

Corley received this lovely Christmas gift, thanks to HasanAbi and his community.

