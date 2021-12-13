"Stop crying": HasanAbi claims he's been called "cracker" more than anyone during Twitch stream

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker continues to double down on his opinion of the usage of "cracker," which has been an ongoing topic of debate for the past few days.

During a recent stream, HasanAbi claimed to have been called a "cracker" more than anyone in his Twitch chat since the beginning of the term's discourse. He also claimed that people using the word are "blowing off steam," a sentiment which was not shared by users of the Livestream Fail subreddit.

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

HasanAbi pushes ahead with "cracker" discourse

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's streams have been completely occupied with discussion and debate over the use of the word "cracker," regarding whether it can be considered a slur or not. The discourse began after two of HasanAbi's moderators were banned by Twitch after using the word while he was streaming MasterChef US.

HasanAbi claimed that the word "cracker" had been used against him, more than anyone upset about the supposed slur. In a clip that has since been deleted by Twitch, Piker stated the following:

"I've been called a cracker more times than every single one of you f***ing pasty little cracker b***ches in my chat, okay? Let's be f***ing real for a second, okay Mr. Alabama?"

He continued,

"I've been called a cracker a f***-load more than you. Why? Because I'm extremely online, okay? So shut the f*** up. Stop crying about this f***ing term, okay? Recognize the person whose calling you a f***ing cracker is literally powerless, okay? Sorry, it's just the truth."

HasanAbi then made the following claim:

"A person calling you a f***ing cracker is powerless. They're doing it as someone who's been historically oppressed, blowing off steam, okay? You can say that that's infantilizing or whatever the f***, but that's truly the reality."

Twitch streamers 39daph and Macaiyla say their piece on the word "cracker"

Daphne "39daph," a close friend of HasanAbi's, sided with Piker and made the following tweet:

daphne @39daph @hasanthehun ... so c word = n word for wypipo? am confuse @hasanthehun ... so c word = n word for wypipo? am confuse https://t.co/ycm6e9mncd

Some internet users brought up her chat logs from her offline Twitch chat conversations, where she spoke about her opinion on the word "cracker."

The next day, 39daph talked about the developing situation in her offline Twitch chat, clarifying her stance on the word.

Screenshot of 39daph's chat logs (Image via Twitch/39daph)

Macaiyla, a fellow Twitch streamer, also responded to several of Hasan's tweets, backing him on the issue and making it clear where she stands in this whole debate:

C9 Caiyla @macaiyla @silverether @hasanthehun I am never going to view anything bad towards “saltines” so I can’t really give you a valid answer here. Y’all will never ever come close to anything regarding the history behind the N word so I don’t find it comparable no matter what you tell me @silverether @hasanthehun I am never going to view anything bad towards “saltines” so I can’t really give you a valid answer here. Y’all will never ever come close to anything regarding the history behind the N word so I don’t find it comparable no matter what you tell me

C9 Caiyla @macaiyla @shutuplad @silverether @hasanthehun You people will never be racially targeted dont ever say that shit to me it’s comical. You can only wish to ever go through even 5% of what minorities have gone through. @shutuplad @silverether @hasanthehun You people will never be racially targeted dont ever say that shit to me it’s comical. You can only wish to ever go through even 5% of what minorities have gone through.

The debate continues to push on, with no signs of it coming to a halt any time soon.

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Ali "Kabbani" Myth and several other streamers also reacted to the drama, giving their own opinions on the situation.

