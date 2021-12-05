"I want to hear it out of their mouths": 39daph calls out BTS ARMY for assuming she's Korean

Daphne "39daph" posed a rhetorical question to BTS ARMYs that had attacked her the previous day.
Following a 10-second clip of the streamer that her friend had posted, Daphne was on the receiving end of a major wave of hate after fans felt she was being "disrespectful" for playing Cookie Run Kingdom at a BTS concert. In particular, she was at the K-pop group's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour date in Los Angeles.
39daph playing Cookie Run Kingdom at BTS' LA concert receives a lot of negativity
Daphne spent the majority of yesterday attempting to defend herself after being heavily criticized for a 10-second clip that her friend had posted of the streamer on their account.
Following the controversy, Daphne went live earlier today and spoke about the backlash she received, including one particular issue that especially irked her.
"There are people going, like 'I can't believe she's hating on her own kind' or like 'She's not supporting her own Koreans' or something."
Daphne then laid down the rhetorical question that she wanted to ask BTS ARMYs:
"I'm not even Korean, why do you think I'm Korean? No really, answer me, why do you think I'm Korean?"
The streamer clarified that she wasn't asking her Twitch chat, but specifically the people who accused her of "attacking her own kind."
"Hypothetical, rhetorical question. Why do you think- for what reason do you think I'm Korean? Yeah, I want to hear it out of their mouths, like why THEY think I'm Korean."
Daphne is Chinese, which she has mentioned several times on stream. Along with many believing she was Korean, others believed an inside joke that she had with her Twitch chat where she claimed she was rejected by YG Entertainment.
In 2020, Daphne faced off against BLACKPINK stans, BLINKS, after she voiced that she did not like their music. The feud went on for a while, with fans flooding her DMs and her mentions for weeks.
Daphne recently visited Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's house, who she is close to, with her boyfriend Brandon "aceu" Winn. The couple live together elsewhere and recently started doing cooking streams with one another.