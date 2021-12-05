"I want to hear it out of their mouths": 39daph calls out BTS ARMY for assuming she's Korean

Daphne "39daph" posed a rhetorical question to BTS ARMYs that had attacked her the previous day.

Following a 10-second clip of the streamer that her friend had posted, Daphne was on the receiving end of a major wave of hate after fans felt she was being "disrespectful" for playing Cookie Run Kingdom at a BTS concert. In particular, she was at the K-pop group's "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour date in Los Angeles.

39daph playing Cookie Run Kingdom at BTS' LA concert receives a lot of negativity

Daphne spent the majority of yesterday attempting to defend herself after being heavily criticized for a 10-second clip that her friend had posted of the streamer on their account.

Following the controversy, Daphne went live earlier today and spoke about the backlash she received, including one particular issue that especially irked her.

"There are people going, like 'I can't believe she's hating on her own kind' or like 'She's not supporting her own Koreans' or something."

Daphne then laid down the rhetorical question that she wanted to ask BTS ARMYs:

"I'm not even Korean, why do you think I'm Korean? No really, answer me, why do you think I'm Korean?"

The streamer clarified that she wasn't asking her Twitch chat, but specifically the people who accused her of "attacking her own kind."

"Hypothetical, rhetorical question. Why do you think- for what reason do you think I'm Korean? Yeah, I want to hear it out of their mouths, like why THEY think I'm Korean."

Daphne is Chinese, which she has mentioned several times on stream. Along with many believing she was Korean, others believed an inside joke that she had with her Twitch chat where she claimed she was rejected by YG Entertainment.

Comment on 39daph's tweet by a community member (Image via nayjinsoul/Twitter)

:D @nanayoliamo daphne @39daph hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) Pick me Asians.. we get it, y’all aren’t like these kpop idols blah blah twitter.com/39daph/status/… Pick me Asians.. we get it, y’all aren’t like these kpop idols blah blah twitter.com/39daph/status/…

j⁷ (ia) @decalcomanggyu twitter.com/39daph/status/… daphne @39daph hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) You are friends with a racist who make fun of your race. Are you okay, daph? Seek some help @39daph You are friends with a racist who make fun of your race. Are you okay, daph? Seek some help @39daph twitter.com/39daph/status/… https://t.co/4fWRdZ2RAp

HEAD OF ZHONGLI RERUN RECEPTION COMMITTEE @rexlapismorax daphne @39daph hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) wallah are u a social media influencer with a failed singing career? because that would explain this. twitter.com/39daph/status/… wallah are u a social media influencer with a failed singing career? because that would explain this. twitter.com/39daph/status/…

Achi⁷ Super Tuna SOTY @whatifbtsrises daphne @39daph hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) a korean woman kekeing with a freak who made racist jokes about your own race..... twitter.com/39daph/status/… a korean woman kekeing with a freak who made racist jokes about your own race..... twitter.com/39daph/status/… https://t.co/fk19X7DoxD

✌🏼 @baepsaeseok daphne @39daph hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) hey i know I upset some BTS fans with the video of me playing cookie run for 10 seconds on bad connection, unfortunately I couldnt play any longer than that but the VIP guest booth tickets were free! no money was wasted, it was all good. 😋 (afaik those tickets arent sold) No cus how u friend wit racists as mf who literally made racist jokes about ur OWN RACE ? twitter.com/39daph/status/… No cus how u friend wit racists as mf who literally made racist jokes about ur OWN RACE ? twitter.com/39daph/status/… https://t.co/S3r4YwpTqM

M @chnstrong @Syrusly_Jinnie she used to be a YG trainee that got kicked out and she was bitter about it😭 @Syrusly_Jinnie she used to be a YG trainee that got kicked out and she was bitter about it😭

In 2020, Daphne faced off against BLACKPINK stans, BLINKS, after she voiced that she did not like their music. The feud went on for a while, with fans flooding her DMs and her mentions for weeks.

Daphne recently visited Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's house, who she is close to, with her boyfriend Brandon "aceu" Winn. The couple live together elsewhere and recently started doing cooking streams with one another.

