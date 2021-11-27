"What was that?": HasanAbi spots strange clip of AriaSaki taken from same Twitch stream he was live on

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker had invited Angela "AriaSaki" Don to hold a Twitch live stream at his house, resulting in some odd interactions between the two.

Hasan's chat insisted on making him look at a clip taken from earlier on the same live stream, where AriaSaki was spotted making a unique facial expression that he hadn't noticed at the time.

AriaSaki has a questionable reaction to HasanAbi talking about adult ads

Near the end of Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's collaborative Twitch stream with Angel "AriaSaki" Don, he was sent a clip taken earlier during the same live stream.

The clip was titled "Aria PogO," which brought about curiosity among both of them. However, it was something that neither of them expected.

In the clip, Hasan can be heard saying the following:

"Like there might be, like, p*** ads or something on this website, hold up."

Upon hearing what Piker had said, AriaSaki bit her lip, making the classic "sheesh" face that is a trend among Gen Z viewers. As she was seated behind HasanAbi, he didn't see her at the time. While watching the clip, he expressed shock and laughter at her display.

AriaSaki attempted to brush it off, saying:

"I didn't - wait, I don't even remember making that face. I was just expressing and I don't even know I do it. I swear."

HasanAbi confronted her, asking "what the f*** was (that expression)," to which she continued denying any meaning behind it. Piker, enjoying the situation, replayed the video at the slowest playback speed, pausing the second she made the expression to ensure all his viewers could see it.

Earlier in their joint stream, HasanAbi and AriaSaki had planned on watching a documentary that wasn't available on the usual streaming platforms.

They eventually found a link to it on a suspicious website, which prompted Hasan's words of being cautious as there might be promiscuous advertisements.

Twitch streamers have to be extremely careful with the content they display in their live streams, as the platform has been known to suspend streamers who have accidentally shown vulgar content through no fault of their own.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Often, however, people have been suspended on the platform for less. In 2020, Herman Li of the band Dragon Force was DMCA'd and suspended off the platform, despite playing his own band's music on stream.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha