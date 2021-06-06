Twitch streamer on a “keto” diet reaches her breaking point on live stream, and it does not go well

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer Aria Saki suffered through a “keto flue” on live stream.

Saki was showing off her keto diet to an audience and decided to cook her own meal during the live stream. However, after having her meal, Aria looked genuinely sick and could hardly get up.

She asked her boyfriend to get water for her and said that it was getting really “hard to breathe.” As it turned out, the streamer was suffering from “keto flu,” the symptoms of which include fatigue, irritability, nausea, and a foggy brain.

Twitch streamer shows off keto diet to audience, gets sick on live stream

In the clip given below, Aria Saki can be seen whipping up a meal in front of her Twitch audience. The streamer was cooking a meat-based meal. A ketogenic diet is a high-fat, adequate protein, and low-carbohydrate diet that is also used to treat epilepsy in children. After eating what she had cooked, Aria Saki was not feeling well, and could be seen struggling to keep her head up during the live stream.

The streamer looked in pain and did not get up for the longest time. Quite a few members of her Twitch chat seemed immediately aware of what was going on and said that she was suffering from “keto flu.” Others joked and asked the streamer to not “die in front of them.” However, most members of the chat seemed concerned and asked Saki to go sleep.

Aria Saki looked in pain during the recent live stream. (Image via Offline Network, YouTUbe)

Regardless, the streamer was in pain and commented that her condition was getting worse. She eventually asked her boyfriend to get her some water.

“Babe, can you please grab me water? I don’t know why, it’s like getting worse randomly, I don’t know. I drank two mugs of water already, I feel like, it’s really hard for me to breathe.”

Needless to say, Aria Saki did not look too well, and her fans will be hoping that it's not too serious.

