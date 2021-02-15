Jschlatt receives support after narrowly losing out to Corpse Husband

Jschlatt has lost out to Corpse Husband in a competition to get a tweet on a billboard. JSchlatt had a feud with Corpse Husband over a competition held by Gymshark.

clearly his stans are unmatched @Corpse_Husband see you on a billboard very soon — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 13, 2021

The tweet with the most likes within a certain time would win the competition. The reward for winning was to have the winning tweet feature on a billboard in Times Square.

I saw this late and you're already ahead by a LANDSLIDE! But you're one of the sweetest guys i know and we can always appreciate a sweetie pie , late or not!!! ☺️☺️☺️☺️ I HOPE YOU GET THAT BILLBOARD !!!!!!!!! — Aria (@AriaSaki) February 13, 2021

Well, Corpse just won the billboard. — Linskkkkk (@LeoLinskkkk) February 12, 2021

Corpse Husband won the tie by a small margin. Ironically, Jschlatt's tweet ended up with more likes after the competition ended.

Jschlatt was not conducting himself very well during the competition.

Here a few tweets exposing his frustrations:

This is only if I win and not Corpse god I can’t stand him sometimes — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

URGENT:@MrBeastYT and @Dream have both supported @Corpse_Husband's reply. We had the lead for a few minutes but are now losing ground.



THIS IS NO LONGER SCHLATT VS. CORPSE. THIS IS THE WORKING CLASS VS. THE BOURGEOISIE. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT, LIKE THE TWEET!!! — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 13, 2021

I’m very often confused as to why he deletes stuff... Some are obvious, like the more personal ones, etc... but this feels so weird to me. Not hating or anything I’m just confused and genuinely wondering what he’s thinking about when he deletes stuff that I don’t see why at first — Jo 💜 BLM ~Īw£ńtÿ|Øñ€|Pïløtš~ (@Paya24_Jowel) February 12, 2021

Jschlatt has not eased up on his sore feelings since losing either. Jschlatt thought he was robbed and should've won.

Most competitors don't show how hurt they are about losing and congratulate others. It's considered a sign of sportsmanship. That wasn't the case with Jschlatt.

Mr Beast was quick to appreciate Jschlatt's efforts and responded to one of his tweets following the loss.

You fought well — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 13, 2021

We lost tommy. No — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 13, 2021

Jschlatt hasn't congratulated Corpse Husband and has been very down about the entire situation.

The fact that Jschlatt almost won is incredible

If anyone were to have a look at Jschlatt's support, they would think that he had no chance. Jschlatt's vouchers consisted almost exclusively of Minecraft streamers.

Here are a few people that sided with Jschlatt:

CaptainPuffy

Ph1Lza

Technoblade

Minx

TommyInnit

Slimecicle

Dolan Dark

James Marriott

Ted Nivison

Tubbo

Krinios

ConnorEatsPants

Asmongold

I was rooting for both. But maybe slightly Schlatt more...just for the humor- pic.twitter.com/d3OW267esH — Corey ␌ | (@Hplss_Drmr) February 13, 2021

Corpse Husband had multiple streamers on his side. The streamers came from many different gaming communities. The names were also far bigger than the ones supporting Jschlatt.

Corpse Husband even had the Dream Team, a group that consists of arguably the most popular Minecraft streamers.

Here are a few people that sided with Corpse:

GeorgeNotFound (Dream Team)

Callahan (Dream Team)

Karl Jacobs (Dream Team)

Dream (Dream Team)

JackSepticEye

MrBeast

Sykkuno

Valkyrae

Fuslie

Bretman Rock

QuarterJade

TinaKitten

Savage Ga$p

Neeko

Natsumiii

Ohmwrecker

Yvonnie

billboards are for promoting anyways so stay mad :) — 🌱 (@hxnjisungie) February 13, 2021

On paper, Corpse Husband should have won by a landslide, but this shows the power of persistence. Jschlatt continued to push his tweet by asking for more people to comment, like, tweet, and retweet.

It was not enough ultimately. Jschlatt will probably have to pay a large amount if he ever wants to be on a billboard in Times Square.

