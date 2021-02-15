Create
Jschlatt receives support after narrowly losing out to Corpse Husband

Jorge A. Aguilar "Aggy"
ANALYST
Modified 15 Feb 2021, 01:10 IST
Feature
Jschlatt has lost out to Corpse Husband in a competition to get a tweet on a billboard. JSchlatt had a feud with Corpse Husband over a competition held by Gymshark.

The tweet with the most likes within a certain time would win the competition. The reward for winning was to have the winning tweet feature on a billboard in Times Square.

Corpse Husband won the tie by a small margin. Ironically, Jschlatt's tweet ended up with more likes after the competition ended.

Jschlatt was not conducting himself very well during the competition.

Here a few tweets exposing his frustrations:

Jschlatt has not eased up on his sore feelings since losing either. Jschlatt thought he was robbed and should've won.

Most competitors don't show how hurt they are about losing and congratulate others. It's considered a sign of sportsmanship. That wasn't the case with Jschlatt.

Mr Beast was quick to appreciate Jschlatt's efforts and responded to one of his tweets following the loss.

Jschlatt hasn't congratulated Corpse Husband and has been very down about the entire situation.

The fact that Jschlatt almost won is incredible

If anyone were to have a look at Jschlatt's support, they would think that he had no chance. Jschlatt's vouchers consisted almost exclusively of Minecraft streamers.

Here are a few people that sided with Jschlatt:

  • CaptainPuffy
  • Ph1Lza
  • Technoblade
  • Minx
  • TommyInnit
  • Slimecicle
  • Dolan Dark
  • James Marriott
  • Ted Nivison
  • Tubbo
  • Krinios
  • ConnorEatsPants
  • Asmongold

Corpse Husband had multiple streamers on his side. The streamers came from many different gaming communities. The names were also far bigger than the ones supporting Jschlatt.

Corpse Husband even had the Dream Team, a group that consists of arguably the most popular Minecraft streamers.

Here are a few people that sided with Corpse:

  • GeorgeNotFound (Dream Team)
  • Callahan (Dream Team)
  • Karl Jacobs (Dream Team)
  • Dream (Dream Team)
  • JackSepticEye
  • MrBeast
  • Sykkuno
  • Valkyrae
  • Fuslie
  • Bretman Rock
  • QuarterJade
  • TinaKitten
  • Savage Ga$p
  • Neeko
  • Natsumiii
  • Ohmwrecker
  • Yvonnie

On paper, Corpse Husband should have won by a landslide, but this shows the power of persistence. Jschlatt continued to push his tweet by asking for more people to comment, like, tweet, and retweet.

It was not enough ultimately. Jschlatt will probably have to pay a large amount if he ever wants to be on a billboard in Times Square.

Published 15 Feb 2021, 01:10 IST
Twitter reactions Twitter Reactions Esports
