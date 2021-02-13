Twitter explodes as Corpse Husband defeats Jschlatt to receive his own billboard at Times Square

After a nail-biting finish, Corpse Husband beat vicious competition from Jschlatt to emerge victorious in the social media battle to receive a dedicated Times Square billboard.

The 23-year old YouTuber summoned the famous Corpse Husband fandom as he urged them to make his recent tweet on Gymshark's social media post go viral.

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

While Jschlatt put up a valiant effort, he ultimately failed in his attempt and ended up falling painfully short at the hands of the mighty Corpse Husband army.

I like men — Schlatt (@jschlatt) February 11, 2021

Corpse Husband replied with a simple, yet iconic emoji:

:) — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 13, 2021

Gymshark themselves took to Twitter to congratulate Corpse on his achievement, as they stated they would "see him soon" on a Billboard.

clearly his stans are unmatched @Corpse_Husband see you on a billboard very soon — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 13, 2021

The joyous occasion seems to have been made even sweeter, as it aptly coincides with his popular track "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" reaching a whopping 100 million streams on Spotify.

As it usually tends to be with most of his viral tweets, this time was no different as the Corpse Husband fandom took to Twitter to celebrate their win.

#CORPSEBILLBOARD trends online, as Corpse Husband set to receive his own billboard at Times Square

The story of Corpse Husband has so far been nothing short of remarkable.

From initially starting out as a horror narrator to dominating YouTube charts with his wholesome Among Us streams, this faceless enigma has gradually evolved into one of the most significant internet sensations on the planet.

Apart from his streaming content, Corpse Husband has also made a name for himself, courtesy of his infectious music, which has achieved cult status among his fans' scores.

From the deliciously dark vibes of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" to the soothing effects of "Agoraphobia," Corpse Husband, the musician seems to have carved a whole new niche for himself.

With his heart firmly set on pursuing a music career, this recent win has proven to be a rather monumental one for him, his fandom and for TikTok star Emma Langevin who famously featured as the cover girl on "E-Girls."

Within moments of his celebratory tweet going viral, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, as the Corpse Husband's fandom had a meltdown.

WE DID IT WILDCATS FUCK YEAAAHHHHH



IM DEFINITELY MISSING A FEW PEOPLE BUT HELL YEAH #CORPSEBILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/gHCDtVQXTv — shan 🥀 (@fckingcatears) February 13, 2021

gymshark realizing that they actually have to put e-girls are ruining my life on a billboard or face the wrath of corpsetwt #CORPSEBILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/om17wMxnSl — kp 🌱🌧 (@amnesiabuckyb) February 13, 2021

A Military General Giving his speech to his army- Circa 2021#CORPSEBILLBOARD #proudofcorpseandgasp #proudofemma pic.twitter.com/n2RH1ZpkyU — ★ S E A N ★ (@SEANTHETICC) February 13, 2021

OH MY GOD WE DID IT E-GIRLS IS GONNA BE ON A FUCKING BILLBOARD #CORPSEBILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/aeS8MIwsMW — ً vero. ♡ (@CATGIRLSHIT) February 13, 2021

WE DID IT CORPSE pic.twitter.com/g6DuLPKbyV — UnseasonedCrops (@lilsmols_) February 13, 2021

CORPSE BILLBOARD CORPSE BILLBOARD CORPSE BILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/6nR2k51ElW — arẁaᶜ 🌧 (@corpseyhands) February 13, 2021

LETS GOOOO CORPSE WOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/FG7YkE024R — -ˏˋ jaida 🥀ˊˎ- (@corpseebby) February 13, 2021

YOU DID IT CORPSE, EGIRLS IS GOING ON A BILLBOARD!!! pic.twitter.com/MlkPBW6cy5 — mikayla ☽ (@fentysimp) February 13, 2021

Nothing is impossible with the power of FRIENDSHIP 💕 Congratulations Corpse!!! :) #CORPSEBILLBOARD pic.twitter.com/sFgyFGCwmf — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) February 13, 2021

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, the Corpse Husband fandom once again provides a stellar example of their unparalleled online might, which never ceases to amaze.

With Corpse Husband having successfully outperformed Jschlatt, all eyes are now on Gymshark, as fans look forward to seeing an exclusive Corpse Husband billboard adorn the iconic skyscrapers of New York's Times Square.