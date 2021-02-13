Twitter explodes as Corpse Husband defeats Jschlatt to receive his own billboard at Times Square

After a nail-biting finish, Corpse Husband beat vicious competition from Jschlatt to emerge victorious in the social media battle to receive a dedicated Times Square billboard.
The 23-year old YouTuber summoned the famous Corpse Husband fandom as he urged them to make his recent tweet on Gymshark's social media post go viral.
While Jschlatt put up a valiant effort, he ultimately failed in his attempt and ended up falling painfully short at the hands of the mighty Corpse Husband army.
Corpse Husband replied with a simple, yet iconic emoji:
Gymshark themselves took to Twitter to congratulate Corpse on his achievement, as they stated they would "see him soon" on a Billboard.
The joyous occasion seems to have been made even sweeter, as it aptly coincides with his popular track "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" reaching a whopping 100 million streams on Spotify.
As it usually tends to be with most of his viral tweets, this time was no different as the Corpse Husband fandom took to Twitter to celebrate their win.
#CORPSEBILLBOARD trends online, as Corpse Husband set to receive his own billboard at Times Square
The story of Corpse Husband has so far been nothing short of remarkable.
From initially starting out as a horror narrator to dominating YouTube charts with his wholesome Among Us streams, this faceless enigma has gradually evolved into one of the most significant internet sensations on the planet.
Apart from his streaming content, Corpse Husband has also made a name for himself, courtesy of his infectious music, which has achieved cult status among his fans' scores.
From the deliciously dark vibes of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" to the soothing effects of "Agoraphobia," Corpse Husband, the musician seems to have carved a whole new niche for himself.
With his heart firmly set on pursuing a music career, this recent win has proven to be a rather monumental one for him, his fandom and for TikTok star Emma Langevin who famously featured as the cover girl on "E-Girls."
Within moments of his celebratory tweet going viral, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, as the Corpse Husband's fandom had a meltdown.
As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, the Corpse Husband fandom once again provides a stellar example of their unparalleled online might, which never ceases to amaze.
With Corpse Husband having successfully outperformed Jschlatt, all eyes are now on Gymshark, as fans look forward to seeing an exclusive Corpse Husband billboard adorn the iconic skyscrapers of New York's Times Square.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 16:09 IST