"We thought his life could be in danger": Jschlatt reveals CallMeCarson suffers from Impostor Syndrome

Popular YouTuber Jschlatt recently opened up on the grooming allegations against friend and frequent collaborator Carson "CallMeCarson" King.
In his latest video, the 21-year old addressed the CallMeCarson situation in detail. He revealed that the Minecraft YouTuber was reportedly suffering from Impostor Syndrome and depression in early 2020.
Jschlatt clarified that he in no way condoned any of Carson's actions, including sexting underage fans. The 21-year-old revealed that he tried his best to help his friend mend his ways for many months, but to no avail.
Jschlatt also condemned CallMeCarson's inappropriate actions and hoped he would get the help "he is desperately in need of."
Soon after his video dropped, fans praised the streamer for speaking the truth in a balanced and thought-provoking manner.
Jschlatt shares thoughts on CallMeCarson grooming allegations
In his latest video, Jschlatt addressed the entire CallMeCarson situation in detail. He began by speaking about the friendship that they shared in early 2020.
He stated that around late Feb/early March, Carson informed members of The Lunch Club and his close friends that he had been sexting his fans.
This included an admission that Carson exchanged photos with a 17-year-old when he was 19 and that he was apparently ashamed for what he had done.
Jschlatt also revealed that in early 2020, Carson was going through an extreme phase of depression:
"Early 2020 was when Carson was at the lowest point in his life. He was extremely depressed. I knew he was struggling with Impostor Syndrome when it came to YouTube and social media. I would be on call with him all the time, talking about anxiety, mental health, and what it means to have this job."
"We saw Carson's mental health decline even more, and it was to the point that we genuinely thought his life could be in danger, and that's why I felt like I needed to be there, and I stuck with him."
Elaborating further, Jschlatt revealed that he and his other friends tried their best to offer him guidance and support over the next few weeks, including seeing a therapist.
CallMeCarson seemed to be heading towards a "dangerous place."
However, he made it clear that he never supported any of his actions, which would often be glossed over, considering they were close friends:
"Seeing the DM's that he exchanged with some of the girls that have come forward, absolutely f*****g disgusted me. Looking back, almost every step of the way, Carson tried to downplay what actually happened. I'm shocked, and I can't take his word for it anymore."
Jschlatt ended his video by revealing that he has since cut ties with CallMeCarson, and hopes that he gets the help that he very clearly needs.
In light of his recent statements on the entire situation, fans praised the YouTuber for coming forward and trying his best to help out a friend in need of assistance:
Thanks to Jschlatt's heartfelt video, fans can view the entire CallMeCarson situation in a new light without jumping to severe conclusions.
While his struggles with depression and Impostor Syndrome in no way absolve him of his inappropriate actions, fans will undoubtedly hope that he seeks medical assistance to rectify himself.Published 06 Jan 2021, 17:36 IST