"We thought his life could be in danger": Jschlatt reveals CallMeCarson suffers from Impostor Syndrome

Popular YouTuber Jschlatt recently opened up on the grooming allegations against friend and frequent collaborator Carson "CallMeCarson" King.

In his latest video, the 21-year old addressed the CallMeCarson situation in detail. He revealed that the Minecraft YouTuber was reportedly suffering from Impostor Syndrome and depression in early 2020.

-carson was extremely depressed in early 2020 and was at the lowest point of his life, he was struggling with impostor syndrome

-schlatt understood so he wanted to be there for carson, he would be in calls with him all the time and generally supported him through it — ruby🧨 (@boybossdream) January 6, 2021

Jschlatt clarified that he in no way condoned any of Carson's actions, including sexting underage fans. The 21-year-old revealed that he tried his best to help his friend mend his ways for many months, but to no avail.

Jschlatt also condemned CallMeCarson's inappropriate actions and hoped he would get the help "he is desperately in need of."

Soon after his video dropped, fans praised the streamer for speaking the truth in a balanced and thought-provoking manner.

Jschlatt shares thoughts on CallMeCarson grooming allegations

Advertisement

In his latest video, Jschlatt addressed the entire CallMeCarson situation in detail. He began by speaking about the friendship that they shared in early 2020.

He stated that around late Feb/early March, Carson informed members of The Lunch Club and his close friends that he had been sexting his fans.

This included an admission that Carson exchanged photos with a 17-year-old when he was 19 and that he was apparently ashamed for what he had done.

Jschlatt also revealed that in early 2020, Carson was going through an extreme phase of depression:

"Early 2020 was when Carson was at the lowest point in his life. He was extremely depressed. I knew he was struggling with Impostor Syndrome when it came to YouTube and social media. I would be on call with him all the time, talking about anxiety, mental health, and what it means to have this job."

"We saw Carson's mental health decline even more, and it was to the point that we genuinely thought his life could be in danger, and that's why I felt like I needed to be there, and I stuck with him."

Advertisement

Elaborating further, Jschlatt revealed that he and his other friends tried their best to offer him guidance and support over the next few weeks, including seeing a therapist.

CallMeCarson seemed to be heading towards a "dangerous place."

However, he made it clear that he never supported any of his actions, which would often be glossed over, considering they were close friends:

"Seeing the DM's that he exchanged with some of the girls that have come forward, absolutely f*****g disgusted me. Looking back, almost every step of the way, Carson tried to downplay what actually happened. I'm shocked, and I can't take his word for it anymore."

Jschlatt ended his video by revealing that he has since cut ties with CallMeCarson, and hopes that he gets the help that he very clearly needs.

In light of his recent statements on the entire situation, fans praised the YouTuber for coming forward and trying his best to help out a friend in need of assistance:

i've grown a massive respect for @jschlatt since his 'carson' video from the sound of it he never overreacted and tried to help his friend, i used to think he was a bit obnoxious but he has gained a big fan in me, way to go Schlatt — Spooky Atkins (@AustraliaMan2) January 6, 2021

bless schlatt, josh, connor, and anyone who tried to be carsons friend. none of you failed, carson did. and my heart goes out to carsons victims and anyone else affected by this mess. — sad cowboy (@analthrasher900) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

It takes an incredibly strong man to do what you did for Carson. I know for a fact that I wouldn’t have been strong enough to try and find redemption in such a lost soul, and after hearing what you said I have the utmost respect for you. Your soul glows with empathy and humanity. — Big Dad (@BoiCritz) January 6, 2021

That hurt, hearing Jschlatt sound so broken talking about Carson and what he did. He may be controversial but he is one of the nicest, most genuine and down to earth content creators online and I'm glad Jschlatt came out about his side of things. I hope he's doing ok. — CH3RRYB0MB (@CH3RRYB0MB_LIVE) January 6, 2021

Carson from @jschlatt seems like the most level-headed perspective. Actually very helpful thanks schlatt. https://t.co/Qd5m3VdMkF via @YouTube — Casual Man (@heyCasualMan) January 6, 2021

Carson https://t.co/XLX7nH6YWl



I have sooo much more respect for @jschlatt it’s fucking immeasurable. — Nick.33 (@Schiff_Nicholas) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Thanks to Jschlatt's heartfelt video, fans can view the entire CallMeCarson situation in a new light without jumping to severe conclusions.

While his struggles with depression and Impostor Syndrome in no way absolve him of his inappropriate actions, fans will undoubtedly hope that he seeks medical assistance to rectify himself.