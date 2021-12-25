"Have to be honest with you": Disguised Toast secretly plays Valorant in the background while streaming Naruto

In a rather interesting turn of events, Disguised Toast admitted to playing Valorant while streaming Naruto, which has left his loyal patrons completely puzzled.

For those unaware, the Canadian streamer has been pushing Twitch's limits as the purple platform is infamous for its copyrighting and DMCA-striking of content creators.

From the looks of it, Disguised Toast has been enjoying the best of both worlds. Here's what he said during one of his recent streams:

"I can't wait to see the next episode, finally going to have the chunin exam. Umm... so one thing I have to be honest with you guys, I've actually been playing Valorant."

Disguised Toast paused for a second and smiled as the sound of an ongoing Valorant game running in the background could be heard rather clearly.

The former Among Us sensation smiled at the screen as the Riot Games' popular FPS game suddenly flung open with Toast playing as Chamber while holding an angle at Ascent's A site.

Disguised Toast explains the rationale behind streaming Naruto on Twitch without fear

Disguised Toast's honest patrons were astonished to see the streamer viewing a complete episode of Naruto on Twitch, given the platform is notorious for its rigorous copyrighting and DMCA-striking policies.

One viewer alerted Disguised Toast to the possibility of a DMCA strike since "streaming anime" was not permitted. Toast, on the other hand, retaliated right away:

"Explain to me how people are watching MasterChef. Come on, go ahead, you can't. You can't, because you only get in trouble if people file a complaint. So if MasterChef isn't filing a complaint, why would Naruto file a complaint, right?"

The MasterChef meta has completely taken over Twitch in the past few weeks. Popular streamers including Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, and Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker have hopped onto the trend, as it shows no signs of slowing down.

Tyler Faraz "Trainwreck" Niknam was hit with a DMCA strike while streaming MasterChef years ago before the resurgence of the trend, stated Zack "Asmongold" during one of his streams. However, Disguised Toast's strategy isn't completely perfect, as the danger of being struck by Twitch is omnipresent.

Edited by Atul S