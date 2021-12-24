"Their identity is being competitive girls": Disguised Toast sparks debate on female characters in Naruto

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang pushed Twitch's limits, attempting to stream whole episodes of popular shonen anime Naruto on the platform.

The streamer provided commentary along the way and had a staunch realization concerning Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka from the series. Toast thought their first introduction to viewers was quite regressive.

"Their identity is being competitive girls and pining after the same guy."

Disguised Toast draws attention to the characterization of Sakura and Ino from Naruto

Streaming entire episodes of Naruto on Twitch is a risky play, but Disguised Toast seemed fairly confident in his venture, pausing to voice his thoughts on the show along the way.

Wang had a sudden realization following the show's introduction of the relationship between Sakura Haruno and Ino Yamanaka, two of the first female characters to have any spotlight at the beginning.

"I love it when the first two female characters they introduce you to- their identity is being competitive girls and pining after the same guy."

Disguised Toast then made a satirical comment to show how this particular stereotype characterizes women in real life.

"Really boiling down women's role in society.. is for them to compete against each other because they're both women and because they both like the same guy."

Wang's comments had his audience laughing, seemingly agreeing with his take. However, users of the Livestream Fail subreddit are not entirely on his side. While some agreed, others felt it was in line with how women were written when the show's source material was created.

Disguised Toast explains the reason behind his confidence in streaming Naruto on Twitch

Fans of Disguised Toast were surprised to be greeted by the streamer watching an entire episode of Naruto on Twitch, as the platform is often strict with its copyrighting and DMCA-striking of creators.

One viewer called out Disguised Toast, informing them that they could be hit with a DMCA strike as "streaming anime" was not allowed. However, Wang immediately hit back:

"Explain to me how people are watching MasterChef. Come on, go ahead, you can't. You can't, because you only get in trouble if people file a complaint. So if MasterChef isn't filing a complaint, why would Naruto file a complaint, right?"

Disguised Toast's plan is not entirely foolproof, as the possibility of being hit with a strike never goes away.

Also Read Article Continues below

During his stream, Zack "Asmongold" mentioned how Tyler Faraz's "Trainwreck" Niknam was hit with a DMCA strike while streaming MasterChef years ago, before the current trend.

Edited by Srijan Sen