"Great to see Sakura get some respect": Fortnite x Naruto collab surprises fans with unexpected characters 

The long-awaited Fortnite x Naruto collaboration was finally announced yesterday. Naruto fans and Fortnite players were waiting patiently for the official announcement of a character that had been leaked and rumored for so long. The official release of the collaboration is November 16, but there are already a lot of details coming out about it.

This is clearly more than just a skin collaboration. Items, a Creative hub, and more are on their way, and a few of the details are pleasantly surprising for anime fans.

Fortnite x Naruto pleases fans with official artwork, details

According to Twitter user Abdul_S17, it won't just be a Naruto skin. While it had previously been reported that other items, like the headbands and the Creative hub, were coming to the game, the addition of other characters from the anime is a surprise.

Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. FORTNITE X NARUTO SHIPPUDEN OFFICIAL ARTWORK! Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura & Kakashi’s exclusive SKINS will be available for purchase on the 16th November, players will also have access to other accessories and pickaxes related to Naruto. https://t.co/MkW1v5ANbE

Sasuke (another character nearly as popular as Naruto himself), Sakura, and Kakashi will also be getting exclusive skins. Naruto is poised to dominate the Item Shop and the lobbies on November 16. The addition of side characters is a surprise, but a much-welcomed one.

Fans of the anime are really excited for this collaboration, with one pointing out that they are grateful that Sakura, an underrated character, is finally getting the respect she deserves.

This collaboration has clearly been in the works for a long time, as the reports of Epic Games trying to get Naruto's rights for the game have dated back well before this season. What's also clear is that this is no simple crossover.

Several characters, like Sasuke, will be joining alongside Naruto (Image via Epic Games)

This is a big collaboration with new items (potentially Mythic), an entire Creative hub, and at least four exclusive skins coming soon to the battle royale title. Fortnite has done so many collaborations, but not many rival the magnitude of this one.

Fortnite's Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 Season 4 might be the only collaboration that's been more prominent. Anyway, this is a welcome sight for fans of Naruto and anime in general, as other anime characters might get added to Fortnite down the line.

