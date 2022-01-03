"Only a matter of time": Shroud says streamers watching shows, movies will inevitably face consequences

Twitch icon Shroud claims that streamers will have some torrid times on the platform soon because of the recent meta involving reacting to TV shows like MasterChef.

The platform and its content creators have had long-standing conversations about streamers like HasanAbi, xQc and many more watching content that could lead to DMCA complaints. As Twitch has yet to take any action, it seems like everything is fine. But Shroud believes the worst is yet to come.

Shroud claims that Twitch streamers reacting to TV shows could face trouble soon

During a recent stream, Shroud gave his two cents on the controversial topic regarding reacting to TV shows. Some fans in his chat noted that such a trend has been around since the days of Justin.tv. However, the popular streamer noted that isn't the case anymore.

"'Justin.tv was basically Twitch beta, and it was all bootleged TV and college sports. Well yeah, but not anymore."

Shroud stated that streamers like xQc and more could face issues even though the platform has taken little to no action, as it is only a matter of time before the right holders of these shows slap them with DMCA complaints.

"Now you still have people watching content that isn't theirs to watch, which is still a problem and it's only a matter of time when something happens."

Moreover, Shroud expressed his fears that some of these content creators might be in huge trouble with permanent suspensions from Twitch.

"I hope when it does happen, it doesn't hit hard to the point where a bunch of people get perma'd.'

Other streamers feel the same way

Shroud has echoed the points of many streamers, including Stanz, who recently explained why Twitch hasn't taken a stance and suspended such content creators.

"If Twitch takes down a stream of the Super Bowl on their own without hearing from X company, or takes down a MasterChef or things like that, then that can be used against them in court to say that they knew they had a problem, and it is their duty."

Even though he believes that Twitch will not take any action anytime soon, the platform wants the streamers to change for the better and stop reacting to such shows on stream.

"They need streamers to stop because it is going to be bad for them."

It will be interesting to see how the situation will play out with many of the platform's most popular streamers because, like Shroud mentioned, it's only a matter of time before the right holders of these shows come knocking at Twitch's door.

Edited by Saman