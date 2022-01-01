"He can join OTV or something": Shroud jokes about firing Mizkif for avoiding hanging out with him

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and One True King (OTK) Gaming founder Mizkif leave no opportunity to take jibes at each other. The former revealed how the latter doesn't "like him" as he refused to hang out with him on numerous occasions, and stated how he would fire Mizkif once he purchases OTK.

Shroud revealed how Mizkif had over 10 distinct moments to hang out with him. However, Mizkif always prioritized other people over him.

"Miz had like 10 different moments to hang out and instead what did he do? I don't know what he did actually. But he did something, he did something else with other people but not me. That's okay. He doesn't like me."

Interestingly, Shroud went back to the running joke about him purchasing OTK that has left the community in stitches. The former CS:GO pro hilariously stated how he had purchased Mizkif's share of OTK back in November last year. Mizkif just played along and gave the story his stamp of approval.

Shroud stated how he would add spending time with him to Mizkif's OTK contract. However, he took things up a notch and said:

"Get rid of his contract. He can join OTV or something. It'll be fine. It'll be good. It'll be great."

Mizkif is yet to respond, but it's safe to assume he will come up with a hilarious retort.

Shroud jokes about purchasing OTK as Mizkif plays along

Shroud recently disclosed that he had purchased Mizkif's One True King, joking that it was not a huge thing for him. In a recent livestream with Emiru and Leslie, Mizkif affirmed the same. Leslie was perplexed as to whether or not it was a joke. Mizkif, keeping a straight face, stated that it was not a troll and that Shroud had really purchased OTK.

Shroud's purchase of One True King has been a running joke since the beginning of November, when OTK joined in on the prank by acknowledging the change in ownership on their official Twitter page.

Shroud had declined to join OTK when it was founded due to disagreements with several of the organization's creators. He did not, however, fully reject the possibility of future collaboration with the organization. This ongoing joke between the two might just be one such collusion, and fans are loving it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish