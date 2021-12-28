"Absolutely not ok": Twitch staff responds to Cohh Carnage's inquiry on streaming and reacting to shows

Ben "Cohh Carnage" Cassell is being accused of shading other creators after making a public tweet regarding the legality of Twitch creators streaming entire TV show episodes.

His question was answered by a member of the Twitch staff, namely Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, who told him that it was just a "matter of time" before a ton of streamers were hit with multiple DMCA strikes.

Others also replied with the same statement, leading many to wonder why streamers who watch shows on Twitch haven't been attacked by copyright strikes yet.

"It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music."

Twitch streamer Cohh Carnage's tweet sparks intense debate

Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell made a tweet the day before, asking a question that many have been wondering about for a while.

For context on the overall situation, as of late, many Twitch streamers have hopped on the trend of reacting to TV shows available on YouTube, with MasterChef being one of the most popular shows to stream.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage Random question with no real context:



Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff? Random question with no real context:Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff?

Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, and Imane "Pokimane" Anys are just a few of the many creators who are taking part in this new Twitch "meta."

Carnage's tweet sparked a giant debate with many asking the same question, as Twitch is notorious for its copyright striking of music and other creative media used by streamers.

The debate was put to rest, however, after Marcus "djWHEAT" Graham, the head of Twitch Community Productions, explained that streamers were operating on a ticking time bomb.

djWHEAT @djWHEAT @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own. @CohhCarnage It’s absolutely not ok. Just like it has never been ok to stream music. This is just as DMCA’able as anything else. Hard to say why streamers have not been targeted, but just like music, it’s probably just a matter of time. This is not an official Twitch take, just my own.

Rich Campbell streams Lord of the Rings during subathon on Twitch

Coincidentally, conversations regarding streamers watching entire shows had ramped up soon after djWHEAT made his tweet.

Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell, a founder of OTK, is currently in the middle of a charity subathon whose proceeds will be going to fund items for kids in hospitals. At one point in the stream, he went to sleep, playing media for his viewers to keep them entertained.

The point of controversy stemmed from the choice of media to stream. Campbell's viewers caught the chance to watch the Lord of the Rings movies on his stream and even Home Alone.

Under a Reddit post of the clip, many replies stated how they felt that all of the big streamers who are "pushing the line" by streaming entire movies and TV shows will inevitably cause chaos after one of them is hit with a copyright strike.

It remains to be seen how Twitch and/or publishing companies will react to the current situation.

Many feel that shows such as MasterChef and 90 Day Fiance are enjoying the newfound popularity they are experiencing, this includes taking advantage by expediting memes and content related to their properties.

However, with streamers being brazen and streaming more mainstream titles, Twitch may very well soon be subject to a DMCA-apocalypse.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul