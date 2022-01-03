"They need streamers to stop": Stanz explains his perspective on Twitch's lack of action against streamers reacting to TV shows

Popular Twitch streamer Nathan Stanz recently commented on the current controversy surrounding streamers producing content by reacting to TV shows.

Many streamers, including xQc and HasanAbi, have made some serious bank while watching reruns of TV shows like MasterChef through platforms like YouTube. However, Stanz recently explained why Twitch has done nothing to prevent these streamers from reacting to content that could be hit with DMCA complaints.

Stanz points out why Twitch won't stop streamers from watching TV shows on their channels

During a recent stream, Stanz reacted to former Twitch streamer and YouTube Gaming star Ludwig talking about the content creators who have earned massive amounts by reacting to TV shows.

Ludwig noted that Twitch hasn't done anything to stop these streamers from watching content that could put them in serious trouble. However, Stanz observed that the company will never take them down as it's part of their "legal strategy."

"That is a particular legal strategy."

Stanz further expressed his point by stating that the platform refused to take down DMCA content as it could then be used to prove that Twitch was aware of the problem it had created and deliberately did nothing about it:

"If Twitch takes down a stream of the Super Bowl on their own without hearing from X company, or takes down a MasterChef or things like that, then that can be used against them in court to say that they knew they had a problem, and it is their duty."

Stanz also elucidated that the only way Twitch will ever take down streamers like xQc and Ludwig is if the legal teams of these TV shows get in touch with them and slap them with a DMCA complaint:

"What they are saying is it is not their duty, they're just a platform, and that the rights holder has to reach out to them through their portal to get them to take it down."

Even though Twitch will continue to do nothing about the issue as part of its legal strategy, Stanz pointed out that the platform hopes that these streamers will stop watching shows like MasterChef, as it continues to dig a deeper hole for them to climb out of.

"But they need streamers to stop because it is going to be bad for them."

In the end, according to Stanz, Twitch developers have their fingers crossed in the hopes that xQc, HasanAbi and many other streamers will stop reacting to shows because they could be met with some serious legal troubles soon.

