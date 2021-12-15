“Oh sh*t”: Ludwig reacts after accidentally starting up a live stream on Twitch 

Ludwig Ahgren has made it to the 'Livestream Fails' subreddit after once again starting a stream on Twitch by accident.

The content creator made the switch from Twitch to YouTube Gaming a few weeks ago, leading to him committing the error on multiple different occasions. Upon realizing he was streaming on his manager's Twitch account, Ludwig quickly shut down the stream.

Ludwig curses after realizing he's streaming on his manager's channel

Ludwig Ahgren was the number two streamer on Twitch before he made his shift to YouTube Gaming at the end of November 2021. However, it seems old habits die hard, as the content creator accidentally began streaming on his manager and roommate Anthony "Slime" Bruno's Twitch account.

After going live on Slime's Twitch, Ludwig went on to play his usual live stream intro music, not realizing what he had done. After around 25 seconds into the stream, he looked at a different monitor and the realization sunk in, leading him to exclaim,

"Oh sh**. I'm on Twitch."

He immediately ended the stream after that, making an odd expression as a result of his mistake. Several Redditors on the Livestream Fail subreddit assumed that he purposefully did it to secure a clippable moment.

Other users came to his defense, explaining that Ludwig had streamed with Slime on the latter's channel the day before, for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate "Smash Summit 12" tournament.

They were situated on Ludwig's PC setup at the time, so the theorized situation was that Ahgren had forgotten to switch his stream key over to his YouTube Gaming one.

Both Ludwig and Slime are huge fans of Smash, with Slime previously having been a creative director for Smash Summit. Currently, he works as Ludwig's manager and rooms with him, Blaire "QTCinderella," and several other members of Ludwig's team.

Ludwig faced a very similar situation just a few days after moving to YouTube Gaming.

He accidentally streamed on his friend Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing's Twitch account, as the latter had streamed from Ludwig's PC setup the day before the incident. The Mogul Money host quickly ended the stream after realizing his mistake.

Many streamers have had their fair share of accidental streams, including Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris. Although bizarre, they made for some memorable moments.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider