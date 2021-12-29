"On the edge of a ban": HasanAbi slams GreekGodx for anti-vaxx messages in his Twitch chat

Hasanabi is well known for his passionate rants on political matters, and he recently lashed out at GreekGodx for promoting COVID misinformation in his Twitch chat.

The streamer clearly stated that Greek was almost on the verge of being banned on Hasan's Twitch chat, and it would not be long before Hasan banned him if he continued with his actions.

"I'm gonna let you know that you're teetering on the edge of a ban, okay? I will ban you."

Hasanabi threatens to ban GreekGodx from his Twitch chat

The world has been divided upon its stance on COVID ever since the beginning of the pandemic. While most people understand the gravity of the situation, several still believe that the COVID stats and numbers that are shared are fake numbers. GreekGodx seems to fall into the latter category, as he recently commented on Hasanabi's Twitch chat, saying:

"Most of the cases of COVID are fake stats tho."

This riled up Hasan a lot, who went on a full-blown rant about Greek's privilege as a streamer.

"Greek, I'm gonna let you know that, you know, your privilege as a streamer doesn't allow you to just like, spread COVID misinformation in this chat, so you can f**king go back and complain about it in your own stream now that you've decided to stream again, because, you know, maybe you wanna make some money."

The streamer made it very clear that he did not appreciate GreekGodx's spread of misinformation on his Twitch chat, stating that he would ban him if he continued doing so.

"I'm sure you can farm some more drama as a consequence to that. Like I said, idiots need a place to go to as well. I know, I know idiots need a place to go to and you can be a safe harbor for all those idiots I've already banned here."

Hasanabi even ranted about how Greek had come to argue without reading up on the new talking points for the latest variant of COVID.

Omicron is currently affecting many lives worldwide, spreading at an unprecedented rate, and people are always advised to keep their masks on and get vaccinated.

