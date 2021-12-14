“Notorious for not communicating”: HasanAbi goes on a passionate rant against Twitch and their policies

Back in the rant circle once again, HasanAbi heavily criticized Twitch and the codes of conduct therein after a few of his video logs were banned without any sort of notice. A major issue has been stemming from platforms like Twitch and YouTube that's plaguing content creators in the worst ways.

lid @matchakinn @boyohwow me when i cant find hasanabi vod 2078937384 @boyohwow me when i cant find hasanabi vod 2078937384

Many creators on Twitch and YouTube have started to see their videos/content taken down, red-flagged, and demonetized for no reason. HasanAbi fights back with a reaction video of his own targeting Twitch and the lack of creator support the company offers.

HasanAbi is growing annoyed with the way that Twitch operates when relating to creator policies

As any creator who's suffered the same issues should be, HasanAbi is livid at how Twitch took down some of his videos without the proper amount of communication. It seems that this streamer's videos violated some policy, but he isn't being told which one or why they were taken down.

"And they are notorious for not communicating exactly what the f*** is going on, even if you have an account manager, even if you are one of the bigger streamers on the platform."

HasanAbi then went on to state that the smaller streamer accounts needn't worry, as big names are being affected as well. Thousands of creators across the globe have been at the bitter end of a policy violation over the last couple of years, but the issue lies in the unclear guidelines.

"So, uh, rest assured folks. If you're a tiny streamer and you're thinking 'man, Twitch sure is f***ing me over'...Guess what? Don't worry, big streamers? Twitch doesn't have their back either."

Near the end of his rant, HasanAbi questioned the status of the Twitch team responsible for checking these violations, confused as to why the platform continues to block/take down his vods.

Bojangles @MrBojangles371 F#$% my ass running, another @hasanthehun VOD got taken down. Was planning on watching some highlights from yesterday but i guess @Twitch had other plans. F#$% my ass running, another @hasanthehun VOD got taken down. Was planning on watching some highlights from yesterday but i guess @Twitch had other plans.

The problem seems to be worsening as HasanAbi's videos are still being blocked, and he expresses how the lack of communication and understanding is incredibly frustrating.

Meanwhile, a group of people who commented on the video on a Reddit post are saying that it should be obvious why his videos are being shut down.

"Come on now. It's not exactly hard to guess why they are removing and deleting the vods. Cut this "idk what's happening" s**t out."

Regardless of which side someone stands on, a mountain of controversy spills from these problems.

