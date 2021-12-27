“That’s taken out of context”: HasanAbi gets exposed as a ‘weeb’ while streaming on Twitch

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker was accused by a Twitch viewer of being a “weeb” during a recent live stream.

The word is a slang term used to refer to non-Japanese people considered to be overly impressed with Japanese culture. The former HuffPost columnist was obviously unhappy after being called a weed by an audience member.

The Twitch streamer defended himself by claiming that the specific comment was taken out of context. HasanAbi eventually declared that he was not a weeb and asked his viewers to stop calling him one.

hasanabi @hasanthehun anime fans literally can’t help themselves and adjust to the expectations of the person that’s diving into anime for the first time. ppl are replying to jim belushi asking about anime w wild shit like flat chested werewolf girl who’s nude for fun, just say cowboy bebop anime fans literally can’t help themselves and adjust to the expectations of the person that’s diving into anime for the first time. ppl are replying to jim belushi asking about anime w wild shit like flat chested werewolf girl who’s nude for fun, just say cowboy bebop

HasanAbi hilariously hits back at viewer who calls him a “weeb”

The popular creator was accused of being a weeb by multiple viewers during the recent just chatting stream. HasanAbi is known to watch various anime series that he regularly discusses during his livestreams and on social media.

During one such livestream, some of his viewers teased HasanAbi and accused him of being a weeb. One viewer sent a link to a comment the internet star had previously posted about the Japanese manga series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as an example of him being one:

“Swinging the katana around does not make me a weeb either. I actually went back and watched Jojo’s Season 6 Episode 1 minute 21:12 for the Jolyne stri**ing scene, and it was worth it. That was taken out of context. That scene, I just mistyped the number there. That is definitely not the Jolyene stri**ing scene.”

HasanAbi explained that the comment was taken out of context and he had made a typing mistake. The 30-year-old then claimed he was not a weeb:

“Okay, listen, I am not a weeb. I am not. I am not a weeb. No. I am not a weeb, stop.”

It must be noted that Hasan’s chat was simply teasing him and was not insulting the New Brunswick, New Jersey native. In the end, both sides had fun during this back and forth on-stream.

Brief about HasanAbi

He is currently one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and has around 1.76 million followers. The creator of Turkish descent also boasts more than 54k subscribers on the platform, putting him at the 7th position overall for Twitch subscribers.

