"I became a Black person": HasanAbi, Myth, and JPEGMAFIA burst into laughter watching reality show 'Black White'

Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Myth couldn't believe what they saw when the duo reacted to the American reality TV show Black. White. along with popular hip-hop artist JPEGMAFIA.

The show, which ran for a single season, showcased a white and black family, who swapped places to experience each other's lives using studio-quality makeup. From the show's start, the streamers couldn't hold back from laughing at the premise.

HasanAbi joins Myth and JPEGMAFIA to explore a surreal reality TV show

HasanAbi, Myth, and JPEGMAFIA watched some of the 2006 reality TV show Black. White. in a recent stream. The show followed an African-American and Caucasian family who switched lives to find out what it was like to be on the other side. The production team set it up by employing methods like makeup to change the appearance of participants.

The Wurgels (white family) moved to a neighborhood in Atlanta, while the Sparkses (Black family) moved to LA.

The two families lived under the same roof for six weeks. The show tackled race, politics, and other social issues. It was produced by hip-hop legend Ice Cube, whose track Race Card was the theme song.

As the theme began playing at the start of the show HasanAbi, JPEGMAFIA, and Myth burst into laughter because of a ludicrous statement said by one of the participants.

"My name is Bruno, and I became a black person."

As the show progressed, the streamers trio couldn't believe what they saw. HasanAbi said:

"No, it's really bad. This is really bad. Listen, it's really bad."

At first, the trio were shocked by the insane premise of the show. However, as it went on, the trio couldn't help but be amused at the crazy situations the families found themselves in. This even caused JPEGMAFIA to state:

"It's like, it was made for me to watch."

Given the highly controversial content and the show's premise, it makes sense why it never got picked up for a second season. Nonetheless, the three streamers had fun laughing through some of the episodes.

Edited by Srijan Sen