“He should date people in his age group”: HasanAbi fires shots at KEEMSTAR following 'racism' accusations

Twitch streamer HasanAbi recently went off on popular YouTuber KEEMSTAR after the latter claimed that he was being racist towards white people, with the whole fiasco around his usage of the word "cracker."

The streamer recently returned to Twitch for the first time since he was banned from the platform for using the word. However, he has no plans to stop using the term, and it seems like KEEMSTAR isn't too pleased by it.

hasanabi @hasanthehun @_Starkilla instead of tactically deciding to cry about the word cracker, he should date people in his age group. @_Starkilla instead of tactically deciding to cry about the word cracker, he should date people in his age group.

HasanAbi throws shade at KEEMSTAR following his recent accusations of racism

Following HasanAbi's return to Twitch, the popular streamer doubled down on the use of slurs against white people, as he believes that people can't be racist towards them.

He has had many complaints since he returned, particularly towards the platform and its streamers for staying silent over many of its pressing issues, like viewers posting racist comments in Twitch chat.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Do NOT listen to these people! Do NOT listen to these people! https://t.co/T54GWBbr8U

While HasanAbi continues to maintain his stance on using terms like "cracker" against white people, it seems like his decision has struck the wrong nerve with many viewers and content creators. This includes YouTuber KEEMSTAR, who recently posted a video on Twitter talking about it.

In the minute-long clip, he begged viewers and fans to stop using terms like "cracker" and not get influenced by creators like HasanAbi, who have "campaigned" for it.

"I understand there's some campaign out there that you know, it's okay to be racist against white people. Don't listen to them. Do not listen to them at all. These people are acting in bad faith."

There has been no remorse for his words / actions.



It’s more than fair to call him racist at this point.



When platforms make rules on racism those rules protect EVERY RACE. Not just the ones you like.



Racism is racism no matter what race is being targeted.

Moreover, he believed that HasanAbi has been preaching racism by trying to popularize the word's usage. KEEMSTAR has urged fans not to take that path as it might hurt their life in the future.

"Dude you can't be racist towards any race. You cannot."

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR I have no idea why y’all feel so freely using that C word towards me or anyone.



According to my research you can get twitter banned for it. So like I said b4 don’t listen to these people saying it’s “ok to say” it’s not. I have no idea why y’all feel so freely using that C word towards me or anyone. According to my research you can get twitter banned for it. So like I said b4 don’t listen to these people saying it’s “ok to say” it’s not. https://t.co/HRbcg5foUY

HasanAbi recently responded to these accusations from the YouTuber by calling him out for dating people that are not from his age group. This is in reference to KEEMSTAR revealing last month that he was dating two 20-year-olds with him soon turning 40. The revelation had caused a lot of controversy for the American YouTuber, and it seems like HasanAbi is no big fan of this choice either.

With Hasan returning to Twitch, it will be interesting to see if the streamer will fall into trouble again as it looks like the platform has no plans to shut down creators using terms like "cracker", and many more.

