“What a psycho”: Internet reacts as HasanAbi is unbanned on Twitch on the back of the ‘cracker’ controversy 

Streaming platform Twitch has finally unbanned popular streamer HasanAbi, nullifying his suspension from the platform.

The American political content creator received the ban for using the slur "cracker." Several content creators and mods from the platform have earned suspensions from Twitch for using this word. However, HasanAbi has since criticized the platform for suspending him.

Twitter and Reddit react to Twitch unbanning HasanAbi after a week

The entire controversy began with Twitch publicly banning HasanAbi's mods for using the word "cracker" on stream. This led to him ranting about the platform's decision to suspend them. However, a few days later, the platform suspended him as well.

Following his suspension, HasanAbi chastised the developers' decision to ban him and his mods. Many creators like Nmplol came in support of Hasan and claimed that the word wasn't a slur.

Moreover, some fans and content creators even mocked the creator and his bans, including Jschlatt, who took the mick out of the issue.

However, over the past week, the most pressing question about the whole issue revolved around Hasan's impending return. While others, like Nmplol's mod Oro, returned from their bans for the same issue, Twitch had yet to bring back HasanAbi.

However, after one week, three minutes and 49 seconds, the platform finally unbanned its popular creator. Fans have had many opinions about Hasan's return in the comment sections of the Reddit posts detailing his return, with some of them even bantering about it.

Some fans from his community even believed that Hasan's week-long stunlock had ended. However, they have also stated that he might return to talk about this issue for hours on stream.

Twitter too buzzed about HasanAbi's return, with many even pointing out and mocking the fact that Twitch unbanned him at 8:21 PM, an apparent reference to his controversy from two years ago that led to him getting banned from Twitch.

HasanAbi has revealed that he will return to streaming today, and fans are very excited.

With so much happening in the past few days, it seems like the streamer might have a lot to get off his chest, and everyone from the streaming world will have their eyes glued to their screens to see what Hasan has to say when he makes his long-awaited return.

